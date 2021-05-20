Taiwanese shares tumble as officials extend phased island-wide lockdown





Taiwan’s stocks fell after authorities on Wednesday extended pandemic-related restrictions to the entire island to quell the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. The Taiwan Stock Exchange Weighted Index closed 0.6% lower. The government extended flexible lockdown measures like capping social gatherings and closing schools and other venues that were previously limited to the greater Taipei area. The benchmark has fallen nearly 9% from its high in late April amid Taiwan’s worst coronavirus outbreak, placing it among the worst performing in the world this month. Thursday China Steel Corp. was the biggest drag on the index, dropping 7%. United Microelectronics Corp. fell 3.7%. LILY: Complacency lets Covid erode Taiwan’s only line of defense Investors fear the recent surge – and the growing likelihood of a hard lockdown – is hitting the core of the global supply of advanced computer chips. The government Tuesday has pledged to try to keep production of these chips running and its health minister expressed confidence on Wednesday that Taiwan would not enter a hard lockdown. While infections at the semiconductor centers in Hsinchu and Taichung have so far been contained, a resumption of cases could still hit the global semiconductor supply chain, also under pressure from the United States. domestic drought, Ho Woei Chen, economist at United Overseas Bank, wrote in a note. Meanwhile, analysts at Citigroup Inc. added that there would be limits to operational efficiency for the semiconductor industry if the restrictions were further increased, given restrictions on the movement of people and workers. ‘other logistical aspects. A a full lockdown could be imposed if local infections average 100 or more for 14 days, with an uncertain source for at least half of these, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Taiwan reported 267 new local infections on Wednesday. Thursday, Taiwan has reported 286 more locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, but is able to trace the source of most infections and therefore still does not see the need for a full lockdown. (Update prices in paragraphs 2, 3 and add cases in the last paragraph) Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

