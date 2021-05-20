Business
In the southwest, travelers misbehaving in the Delta could be fined $ 100,000 by the FAA
WASHINGTON federal regulators are continue to apply heavy penalties against some air passengers accused of disrupting flights.
The Federal Aviation Administration said earlier this week it would seek fines totaling more than $ 100,000 against four passengers on recent flights, including a penalty of $ 52,500 against a man who was arrested after attempting to open the cockpit door and hitting a flight attendant in the face. .
Airlines have have reported a series of disturbing incidents in recent months, many of them involve passengers who appear to be intoxicated or refuse to wear masks still a federal requirement even after health officials relaxed mask wearing guidelines Last week.
The FAA says it has received more than 1,300 complaints from airlines about disruptive passengers this year. The agency says it is taking a zero tolerance stance against unruly passengers instead of advising them it is going straight to enforcement action, including civil penalties.
In the most recent cases, the most egregious has occurred on a Delta Air Lines flight in December between Honolulu and Seattle. The FAA said a man attempted to open the cockpit door and assaulted a flight attendant, hitting him twice the second time after breaking free from the plastic handcuffs. The FAA said police boarded the plane in Seattle and took him into custody.
The FAA proposed a $ 27,000 penalty against a man on a New Year’s Day flight aboard Southwest Airlines who yelled and said he had a bomb and would detonate the plane. The pilots made an unscheduled landing in Oklahoma City, where the man was arrested.
Two passengers on other flights face fines for not covering their mouths and noses with a mask. The FAA has announced more than a dozen examples of great potential for passengers who misbehave in recent weeks.
None of the passengers have been identified. They have 30 days to protest to the FAA.
