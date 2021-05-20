Gasoline prices highest since 2014, as summer driving season kicks off

Text size





As they hit the road this summer, many Americans will face the highest retail gasoline prices since 2014. And demand is still likely to climb, taking prices to new highs for the year. .

The summer driving season traditionally begins with Memorial Day weekend, and drivers start off on the wrong foot, says Patrick De Haan, global head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. Prices are already at their highest for six and a half years and there is potential for a little more pain this summer.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $ 3,041 on May 19, the highest since October 2014, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app.

the Colonial pipeline shutdown earlier this month following a ransomware attack likely sped up the rising gasoline prices at the pump a few days or weeks, says De Haan.

They crossed $ 3 on May 12 for the first time since 2014, but that price point was likely even without the pipeline failure, he says.

US oil production has been very slow to respond, he says, although things are starting to improve with the number of oil rigs and production rebounding. Total oil production in the United States stood at 11 million barrels per day for the week ended May 14, as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies agreed to gradual increases in oil production. oil that started in May. Large numbers of Americans are landlocked in the United States this summer, stuck in the United States even as some foreign destinations open up, De Haan says, resulting in increased demand for gasoline.

A recent GasBuddy poll showed that 57% of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up from 31% in 2020, but the biggest hurdle is the high price of gasoline.

the national average is expected to be $ 2.98 on Memorial Day, up $ 1.02 from the holiday weekend a year ago, and the highest for Memorial Day since 2014, according to GasBuddy.

De Haan believes that if gasoline is probably in the seventh or eighth round of the price rally, there is probably a little more price hike. The peak could come later this summer, potentially from July to August, instead of the usual peak of the year from March to May, he says. If summer demand is very high, it’s not impossible for prices to rise another 10 to 20 cents per gallon, he adds.

Prices at the pump could climb even higher, as travelgeddon takes hold, says Jay Hatfield, Founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management, referring to the greater number of people expected to travel by car and plane, increasing fuel consumption as Covid vaccinations accelerate.

Hatfield says his company expects oil production in the United States to remain relatively stable at just over 11 million barrels per day this year, despite rising oil prices, as US producers shrink. focus on free cash flow rather than production growth.

This would mark the first time since 2014 that the United States has not significantly increased production in response to higher prices, he says.

At the same time, he points out that the rise in gasoline and oil prices is also a function of the global desire to limit carbon emissions. As more environmental, social and governance-oriented investors dominate financial markets, energy companies are limiting investment in generation, Hatfield says.

The International Energy Agency says the world must stop investing in new oil and gas wells to achieve ambitious climate goals by 2050.

Cuts in oil production could push up oil prices, pushing average gasoline prices to over $ 3.50 this summer, Hatfield says, adding that in the event of a supply disruption, prices could climb above $ 4.