Barcelona Mobile World Congress allowed to take place in person





The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the telecommunications industry’s largest annual gathering, may go ahead as planned after Spanish authorities approved its health and safety plan, organizers said Thursday. The MWC, which will be one of the first major technological conferences organized in Europe since the start of the pandemic, is expected to take place from June 28 to July 1 in Barcelona. The 2020 edition has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “When we talk to exhibitors, some are very hesitant, some say we are not coming because we have a travel policy, and some say we normally send 250 people, we will just send five”, Mats Granryd, General Manager of the GSMA, said in an interview. “However, these five people are the right people, it’s the CEO, CTO or CFO.” Several conferences have canceled physical events and moved online. The MWC will take place in both physical and digital form. Organizers of the IFA Consumer Technology show in Berlin canceled its September event on Wednesday, saying the pandemic had made it impossible to host an in-person event. The conference would only be canceled if Spain closes its borders for health and safety reasons or bans the GSMA from hosting the event, Granryd said. About 70% of the approximately 600 speakers attending the conference will be physically present, said the GSMA, the industry association that hosts the congress. While several companies such as Nokia (NOKIA.HE), Ericsson (ERICb.ST), Samsung (005930.KS) and Cisco (CSCO.O) have withdrawn from the event in person due to virus concerns, some have decided to join the event virtually. As large companies abandon their exhibition spaces, small businesses have moved in to occupy these booths. For example, cloud-based consultancy TelcoDR registered Ericsson’s 6,000 square meter booth at the conference. The event will bring together 30,000 to 50,000 people, said Granryd. The show typically attracts over 100,000 participants. The GSMA relies on the revenue generated from the conference, and losses due to the show’s cancellation last year would take several years to recover. “The effect of the GSMA has been severe … had to lay off almost 40% of our employees,” said Granryd. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos