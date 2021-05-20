Asian stocks mixed after retirement on Wall Street | Coronavirus

BANGKOK (AP) shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks closed on Wall Street in a third day of decline.

The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has fallen further. Shares rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The Japanese government reported that exports rose 38% in April from a year earlier, while imports climbed nearly 13%, indicating a recovery in demand abroad even as the country is going through its worst coronavirus outbreak yet.

Exports to the United States rose 45% while those to China jumped nearly 34% in a strong rebound from last year’s shocks due to lockdowns and other precautions taken to stem the pandemic.

The Nikkei 225 regained lost ground, advancing 0.2% to 28,067.53, while the Sydney S & P / ASX 200 jumped 0.9% to 6,993.90. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slipped 0.7% to 28,381.13 while Seoul’s Kospi fell 0.5% to 3,157.70. Shares rose in Singapore and Jakarta, but fell in Taiwan.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 Index fell 0.3% to 4,115.68 after recovering from a 1.6% decline earlier today. The benchmark is on track for its second consecutive weekly loss.

Bank stocks were among the most significant in decline. Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% and Wells Fargo fell 1.5%. Retailers and other businesses that depend directly on consumer spending have also pulled the market down. Home Depot fell 0.7%, Gap fell 3%, and L Brands fell 3.1%.

Energy stocks, which gained the most so far this year, suffered the heaviest losses as the price of US crude slipped 3.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 33,896.04. The Nasdaq outperformed the rest of the market, losing less than 0.1% to 13,299.74.

Small business stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 Index lost 0.8% to 2,193.64.

Digital currencies have fallen sharply after the China Banking Association issued a warning on Wednesday about the risks associated with digital currencies.

The price of Bitcoin fell 6.2% to $ 38,140, ​​well below its all-time high of over $ 64,800 reached a month ago, according to crypto news site Coindesk. It hovered in a huge range of as low as $ 30,202 and as high as $ 43,621 during the day.

The fact that the stock outside of China rocked crypto investors suggests the market was already weak, said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts.

If Bitcoin had held up better, a title like this would be rejected more easily, but it comes at a time when Bitcoin was already far from its peaks, he said. It gave people who were looking for a reason to sell a blanket.

The Bitcoin slippage comes after longtime Bitcoin advocate Tesla recently said he would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for his cars, reversing his previous stance.

The sale was so intense that the website for Coinbase, an online brokerage for digital currencies, was temporarily down in the morning. Coinbase stock fell 5.9%, ending around 34% below the high it reached on April 16, just two days after its IPO.

Investors continue to focus on whether rising inflation will be temporary or if it will last. Prices are on the rise for everything from gasoline to food, as the economy recovers from its unease that has lasted for more than a year.

The fear is that the Federal Reserve will have to push back its significant support if inflation persists. This includes historically low interest rates and the monthly purchase of $ 120 billion of bonds intended to fuel the labor market and the economy.

The minutes of the central bank policymakers’ meeting in April, which were released on Wednesday afternoon, reaffirmed the view that the federal government’s decision to keep its benchmark interest rate extremely low. low remains the best policy approach, although some officials have warned that some factors pushing inflation higher may not be resolved quickly.

Mostly, Treasury bill yields increased. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill slipped to 1.66% from 1.67% on Wednesday night.

In other trades, US benchmark crude added 11 cents to $ 63.46 per barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It fell from $ 2.50 on Wednesday to $ 63.35 a barrel. Brent, the international standard for pricing, rose 9 cents to $ 66.75 a barrel.

The dollar fell to 109.14 Japanese yen from 109.23 yen on Wednesday. The euro fell from $ 1.2174 to $ 1.2185.

AP Business editors Alex Veiga and Damian J. Troise contributed.