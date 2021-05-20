Triple Flag files final prospectus and announces initial public offering price of common shares

TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (Triple flag) announced today that it has received a receipt for its final prospectus in respect of its initial public offering of common shares filed with the securities regulators of all provinces and territories of Canada and has entered into a bought deal agreement to offer a total of 19,230,770 common shares of Triple Flag at a price of US $ 13.00 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately US $ 250 million . The offering is co-managed by BofA Securities, Credit Suisse and Scotiabank with CIBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities Inc. as the underwriters.

The underwriters were also granted an over-allotment option to purchase up to 2,884,615 additional common shares at a price of US $ 13.00 per share for additional gross proceeds of approximately US $ 37.5 million if the over-allotment option is fully exercised. The over-allotment option can be exercised for a period of 30 days from the closing date of the offer.

The offering is expected to close on May 26, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Common shares are expected to begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (on TSX) on an if basis, as they are issued on May 20, 2021, in Canadian dollars under the symbol TFPM and in US dollars under the symbol TFPM.U. The TSX has conditionally approved the listing of the Common Shares, subject to compliance with customary TSX requirements.

This offer is only made by prospectus. A (final) base PREP prospectus containing important information relating to the offering has been filed with the securities commissions or similar authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, together with a completed PREP prospectus containing information on prices and other important information relating to the offer. the shares will be deposited shortly. Copies of the completed PREP prospectus will be available from the lead underwriters (BofA Securities at [email protected], Credit Suisse at [email protected] and Scotiabank at [email protected]). Investors should read the completed PREP prospectus before making an investment decision.

No securities regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act“) or state securities laws. Therefore, common shares may not be offered or sold in the United States unless they are registered in accordance with the US Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or in under exemptions from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy and there will be no sale of securities of Triple Flag in a jurisdiction where such offering, solicitation or sale would be illegal.

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag is a gold-focused broadcast and royalties company providing tailor-made financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after long-term financing partner for mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have built a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 75 assets, including 9 streams and 66 royalties. These investments are linked to mining assets at different stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 mines in production and 60 development and exploration projects. References to Triple Flag mean Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., as well as its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Forward-looking information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the closing of the initial public offering of Triple Flags and the business model of Triple Flags. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Triple Flags, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those disclosed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the PREP Triple Flags Base Prospectus (final). Forward-looking information is based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on information currently available to management. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on what management considers reasonable assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information as actual results may differ from forward-looking information. Unless otherwise indicated or the context indicates otherwise, forward-looking information contained in this press release is provided as of the date of this press release, and Triple Flag does not undertake to update or change such forward-looking information. whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.