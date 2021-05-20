‘I’m not very social’: ByteDance founder to hand over CEO reins to college roommate

(Reuters) – Zhang Yiming announced that he would resign as CEO of ByteDance, which owns TikTok, saying he lacks the social skills to be an ideal manager and naming his college roommate Liang Rubo as his successor to navigate the rising tide of Big Tech regulations.

In a surprise employee announcement Thursday, first reported by Reuters and then disclosed by the company, Zhang said the change would allow him to have a greater impact on long-term initiatives. He will rise to a key strategic position at the end of the year, ByteDance said.

The 38-year-old will be replaced by Liang, a longtime colleague and current head of human resources at ByteDance, one of the world’s largest private tech companies with an estimated value of around $ 300 billion in trades. recent.

The leadership upheaval – the biggest ByteDances since its launch in 2012 – comes as Chinese regulators increasingly monitor the nation’s biggest tech companies.

In April, they fined e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd $ 2.8 billion for anti-competitive practices and suspended the initial public offering (IPO) of fintech subsidiary Ant Groups last year.

Antitrust regulators also told Tencent Holdings Ltd they were preparing to fine the gaming giant up to $ 1.55 billion, Reuters reported last month.

Zhang, who turned ByteDance into a social media force, said he was actually not a social person.

He accused the daily challenges of a CEO of being an obstacle to research and innovation, while calling Liang an invaluable partner with strengths in management, organization and social commitment.

I’m more interested in analyzing organizational and market principles, and exploiting those theories to further reduce managerial work, rather than managing people, wrote Zhang, who will remain in his role as chairman. , in the memo.

FILE PHOTO: Zhang Yiming, Founder and Global CEO of ByteDance, poses in Palo Alto, California, U.S. March 4, 2020. Photo taken March 4, 2020. REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

Likewise, I am not very social, preferring solitary activities like being online, reading, listening to music and contemplating what is possible.

In an internal memo seen by Reuters, Liang – also 38 – said the new role presented a huge challenge with a lot of pressure.

Liang, who was not a household name in China, shared Zhang’s room at Nankai University in Tianjin, China. He also worked with him on the real estate website 99fang.com before joining ByteDance. Liang on his LinkedIn profile here says he is a co-founder of ByteDance.

WISE AND NECESSARY CHOICE

Technical consultant Zhou Zhanggui said ByteDance is facing a slowdown in the growth of its core business in China and needs to reinvent itself.

If these issues cannot be resolved, there is a strong possibility that the business will experience major setbacks in the future. I believe that Zhang’s choice is wise and necessary, whether his decision is taken actively or passively.

The announcement comes less than a month after Bytedances CFO Shouzi Chew became CEO of the flagship short video app TikTok. That post came to being won when Kevin Mayer, a former Disney executive, left after three months while TikTok was embroiled in a dispute between Washington and Beijing.

Zhang owns 20% to 30% of ByteDance and owns more than 50% of the voting rights, people with knowledge of the matter have previously told Reuters. ByteDance has not commented on the Zhangs stake.

The founder said he started a discussion with a small group of people in March about the possibility of appointing Liang as his successor and that he will work with him over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.

Based on the previous experience, it is likely that we could see a slowdown in investment in new companies, while they could pay more attention to old companies because the new management team needs a bit. time to adjust, said Shawn Yang, managing director of Blue Lotus Capital Advisors.

ByteDance, which employs more than 100,000 people worldwide, was preparing for a much-anticipated IPO this year, but halted plans in April.

I think it’s possible that Zhang might be worried that after the IPO he would see his wealth skyrocket and get a lot of media attention. It is difficult to be rich in China. You don’t get as much recognition, said Li Chengdong, Beijing-based technology analyst.

AMERICAN TENSIONS-CHINA

Zhang is the latest in a small group of founders of Chinese tech companies to step away from day-to-day management.

Colin Huang, founder of e-commerce company Pinduoduo Inc, stepped down as chief executive officer in 2020 and chairman in March. The 41-year-old, who owns around 30% of Pinduoduo, will also give up his super voting rights.

ByteDances experienced a big organizational shake last year, when Zhang appointed Zhang Lidong as president of ByteDances China business and Kelly Zhang as CEO.

TikTok has sought to distance itself from Beijing after the United States raised national security concerns over the security of the personal data it processes.

The administration of former US President Donald Trumps sought to force ByteDance to cede control of the application. A US plan to sell TikToks’ US operations to a consortium that included Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc, however, was halted after ByteDance launched successful court challenges.