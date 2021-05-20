Between a rock and a hard place: China’s taming of hot raw materials can be ephemeral

BEIJING / SHANGHAI / HANOI (Reuters) – China’s recent measures to cool the prices of scorching industrial raw materials are likely to have only a temporary effect unless authorities take action to curb consumption and potentially reduce economic growth, analysts said.

The Chinese cabinet said on Wednesday it would step up its management of commodity supply and demand to curb unreasonable price gains to prevent consumers from being hit, sparking an industrial metals rout on Thursday.

Yet, with China’s robust economic growth resulting in heavy use of metals in manufacturing and construction, and the overall metal supply constrained by production problems at major producers, policymakers appear to have only one influence. limited on prices unless they lead to a reduction in real demand. (Chart: China’s industrial metals caught off guard after Beijing says it will step up management of the market,)

When it comes to commodities, the Chinese authorities are between a rock and a hard place. Stabilizing or even falling prices would require curbing demand, said Frédéric Neumann, co-head of Asian economic research at HSBC.

On its own, the expansion of supply, either through increased production or the release of stocks, is likely to have only a temporary effect in limiting price increases. The problem with reducing demand, of course, is that it would hurt economic growth.

If supply remains inelastic, you cannot suppress demand without hurting the economy, said Wenyu Yao, senior commodities strategist at ING.

There is no perfect solution.

Threats of a mining collision at Chile’s main copper producer and a delayed resumption of iron ore supply to Brazils Vale are expected to limit overall metal supply in 2021.

STRATEGIC MOVEMENTS

Beijing’s warnings about the overheated sector come after the prices of key metals have climbed more than a third this year, contributing to a surge in ex-factory prices and lower production last month.

The specific actions Beijing has announced it will take include increased regulation of imports, exports and inventory, tighter inspections of physical and derivatives markets, and investigations into behavior that drives prices up.

China does not disclose its strategic stockpiles. In the past, it bought commodities like aluminum and zinc to support domestic producers and sold some industrial metals like copper to cap galloping prices.

China’s intention to release metals to contain prices indicates that it has enough material in storage to cool prices down in the short term, but that it will not have a lasting impact on the market, said the ANZ commodities analyst Soni Kumari.

The National Food and Strategic Reserve Administration did not respond to a fax request for comment.

“Releasing (state) inventory essentially adds to market supply, but I don’t think it could solve the problem permanently. And it’s not wise to do it too often with large quantities, especially when it comes to copper, because it is a strategic metal, ”said Wenyu Yao of ING. (Graph: China’s iron ore and steel products stocks,)

Beijing is also expected to crack down on hoarding, but then again, the effect is likely only temporary as overall stocks remain relatively low.

Despite this, a recent slowdown in metal purchases by some Chinese manufacturers shows Beijing to be alarming.

The government has two concerns: first, soaring commodity prices on end users and inflationary pressures, and second, if the price cannot be passed on to end users, downstream manufacturers cannot survive, they have to close and cause unemployment problems. said a Hong Kong-based broker who did not want to be named.

“There are two sides, and they have to balance the politics.” (Graph: weekly steel demand, production and stocks monitored by MySteel,)

In addition to Beijing’s measures, the state planner said this week he will stabilize the steel and iron ore markets and expects prices to cool in the second half of the year.

Last week, local authorities at the Tangshan Steel Center warned against collusion and gauging, while commodity exchanges also took steps to tame prices.