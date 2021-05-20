Josh Harris leaves Apollo





Vegan milk is now a multi-billion dollar business on Wall Street. Oatly, the oat slag, evaluated its IPO at $ 17 a share, the high end of its range, valuing it at around $ 10 billion. Part of the reason he appeared to be avoiding wider market declines is because he wooed investors focused on so-called ESG principles. Whatever you think of crypto, you’re right Even by Bitcoin standards, it’s been a crazy week. A particularly sharp drop in cryptocurrency yesterday seemed to drag the entire market down with it, and the frenzy leads to breakdowns in major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase. Then he came back at the end of the trade (Elon Musk tweeted about it) and has kept the gains so far today. Still, Bitcoin is down about a third from the all-time high it hit just over a week ago. The episode proves the point of view of skeptics that digital assets are too volatile to be taken seriously, and diehard supporters who say highs and lows come with territory. DealBook spoke with Changpeng CZ Zhao, the CEO of Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, about what it all means. Today in business Update May 20, 2021 at 8:36 a.m. ET It was a busy day but it happens, Said CZ. I think it’s pretty typical. It is a common belief among the crypto crowd that big fixes are part of the journey to new heights. If you look at 2017, where there was a bull market, there were at least two instances of 40% drawdowns, he said. The rushing new investors may or may not be fully engaged, but he thinks it’s good for the markets to shake up nervous types. Lawmakers are not so sure. Yesterday, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown, a crypto skeptic, wrote to Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu with concerns about crypto companies. be approved for national trust charters. In particular, Brown mentioned that the approvals fell to former interim controller Brian Brooks, who previously worked for Coinbase and recently became the CEO of Binances’ US division. Given the many uncertainties in the digital asset landscape as identified by other regulators, the volatility of digital asset valuations, and the disproportionate influence individuals can have in entire cryptocurrency markets, OCC is unable to regulate these entities in a manner comparable to traditional banks. , Brown wrote. All eyes are on the regulators. One of the factors behind yesterday’s crash appeared to be a warning from China’s central bank that reiterated the country’s financial institutions ban on trading cryptocurrencies. Most of the ups and downs in the crypto markets come amid questions about regulation leading to mainstream acceptance (or not), such as when the launch of a Bitcoin futures exchange in 2017 accompanied the latest sharp rise in crypto prices. The next step, perhaps, is whether the SEC will approve the proposals for a Bitcoin ETF, which it will likely decide by the end of the year. SEC Crypto Champion, Commissioner Hester Peirce, responded last week to her colleagues’ qualms about Bitcoin by saying she hoped U.S. investors will finally have access to crypto-based securities, so it’s clear where she stands. It was the right thing to do for the country. Joseph Blount, CEO of Colonial Pipeline, in her first public interview about paying a ransom to hackers after a cyber attack cripples their systems. Colonial paid $ 4.4 million in Bitcoin, but the decryption tool he received in return did not work immediately and the pipeline was shut down for six days.







