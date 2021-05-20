Mortgage refinancing rate of May 20, 2021: interest rate advance

Anatoliy Cherkasov / Getty



A number of major mortgage refinance rates have gone up today. The 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances have seen their average rates increase. At the same time, the average 10-year fixed refinancing rates have also increased. Refinancing interest rates are never set in stone – but rates have been historically low. If you are considering refinancing your home, now might be a great time to get a good rate. But as always, think about your personal goals and circumstances first before refinancing, and shop around to find the lender that will best meet your needs.

30-year fixed refinancing rate

For fixed 30-year refinances, the average rate is currently 3.15%, an increase of 5 basis points from a week ago. (One basis point equals 0.01%.) A 30-year fixed refinance will generally have lower monthly payments than a 15- or 10-year refinance. For this reason, refinancing over 30 years can be a good idea if you are having difficulty making your monthly payments. In exchange for lower monthly payments, 30-year refinancing rates will generally be higher than 15-year and 10-year refinancing rates. You will also pay off your loan more slowly.

Refinancing at a fixed rate over 15 years

The 15-year average fixed refinance rate is currently 2.43%, an increase of 4 basis points from a week ago. Refinancing a 15-year fixed loan from a 30-year fixed loan will likely increase your monthly payment. But you’ll save more money over time because you’ll pay off your loan faster. Interest rates for a 15-year refinance also tend to be lower than a 30-year refinance, so you’ll save even more in the long run.

10-year fixed rate refinancing

The 10-year average fixed refinance rate is currently 2.43%, an increase of 5 basis points from what we saw the week before. A 10-year refinance will generally have the highest monthly payment of all the refinancing terms, but the lowest interest rate. 10-year refinancing can help you pay off your home much faster and save on interest in the long run. Just be sure to take a close look at your budget and current financial situation to make sure you can afford a higher monthly payment.

Where are the rates going

We track refinancing rate trends using data collected by Bankrate, which is owned by CNET’s parent company. Here is a table with the average refinancing rates provided by lenders across the country:

Average refinancing interest rates

Product Rate A week ago Switch Refi fixes 30 years 3.15% 3.10% +0.05 15-year fixed refi 2.43% 2.39% +0.04 10-year fixed refi 2.43% 2.38% +0.05

Prices as of May 20, 2021.

How to find the best refinance rate

It is important to understand that the rates advertised online may not apply to you. Market conditions are not the only factor in interest rates; your particular request and your credit history will also play an important role.

Typically, you’ll want a high credit score, low credit usage rate, and a consistent and on-time payment history in order to get the best interest rates. Researching interest rates online is always a good idea, but you will need to connect with a mortgage professional to get your exact refinance rate. Remember to factor in potential fees and closing costs.

You should also be aware that many lenders have had more stringent loan approval requirements in recent months. As such, you might not qualify for refinancing – or a low rate – if you don’t have a strong credit rating.

Before you apply for refinancing, you need to make your application as strong as possible in order to get the best rates available. If you haven’t already, try improving your credit by monitoring your credit reports, using credit responsibly, and managing your finances carefully. You should also shop around with several lenders and compare deals to make sure you get the best rate.

When should I refinance?

Most people refinance because market interest rates are lower than their current rates or because they want to change the term of their loan. It is true that over the past year interest rates have reached an all time low. But when you do decide to refinance, be sure to consider factors other than market interest rates.

Refinancing may not always make financial sense. Consider your personal goals and your financial situation. How long do you plan to stay at home? Are you refinancing to lower your monthly payment, pay off your home sooner – or for a combination of reasons? And don’t forget the fees and closing costs, which can add up.

Some lenders have tightened their requirements in recent months, so you may not be able to get refinancing at the posted interest rates (or even refinancing at all) if you don’t meet their standards. you money in the long run and helps you pay off your loan sooner. But careful cost-benefit analysis is needed to confirm that this makes sense.