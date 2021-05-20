Business
Carlos Ghosn ordered by Dutch court to return $ 6.1 million to Nissan unit
Carlos Ghosn was ordered by a Dutch court to pay nearly 5 million euros ($ 6 million) to a local unit ofNissan Motor Co. in one of the earliest decisions stemming from the global legal battle between the fallen auto ruler and his former employer.
The former president has “no right to fair compensation, transitional compensation or wage arrears” because no employment contract existed between him and Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, an Amsterdam-based joint venture called NMBV, the Dutch capital district court said in a statement. decision Thursday. The amount covers the net compensation Ghosn received from April to November 2018, the court said.
The Netherlands case is just one of many legal disputes between Nissan and Ghosn, who took refuge in Lebanon at the end of 2019 after escaping from Japan, where he was charged with sub- declaration of compensation. Nissan hassued Ghosn for 10 billion yen ($ 92 million) in damages. There are also two criminal cases in Japan against people accused of aiding Ghosn in committing crimes, making them essentially proxies for the former Nissan chairman andRenault SA.
Ghosn’s defense team will appeal the ruling, which was made without hearing evidence from him and other key witnesses, a spokesperson said via email. The spokesperson said the team was convinced the court verdict “precluded any bad faith” from Ghosn.
The fall of Carlos Ghosn at Nissan and its consequences: QuickTake
“We are pleased that the court rejected Carlos Ghosn’s unfounded allegations against NMBV and ordered Mr. Ghosn to reimburse the large sums he illegally appropriated,” said Lavanya Wadgaonkar, a spokesperson for Nissan. . She declined to comment further because “legal proceedings regarding Mr. Ghosn’s misconduct are pending in other jurisdictions.”
Ghosn, whose name did not appear in the decision but has been identified as a claimant residing in Lebanon, sued his former employer for € 15 million in 2019, arguing he was wrongly fired. Nissan attorneys last year told the court that terminating Ghosn’s employment was justified, citing factors such as his long-term detention in Japan as well as questionable tax payments by NMBV.
However, the court declared that Ghosn was employed by Nissan International Holding BV from July 1, 2012 and that the employment contract with that company ended on April 1, 2018.
The arrest of Ghosn and Greg Kelly, a former director of Nissan, sent shock waves through Nissan and its global automotive manufacturing alliance with Renault andMitsubishi Motors Corp. Nissan’s profits fell to their lowest level in a decade, and the settling of scores led to an exodus of top executives. The turmoil has left manufacturers in a weaker position as they seek to navigate an industry disrupted by the switch to electric vehicles and autonomous driving technology.
Ghosn, of whicha spectacular escape from Japan has added even more drama to the unusual corporate saga, remains in Beirut and seeks to restore its reputation. In addition to taking interviews, he started a website, posted abook and work on adocumentary.
Read more: Fugitive Ghosn aims to settle scores in book, Slamming Japan
Tokyo prosecutors continued theircase against Kelly and Nissan for underreporting Ghosn’s income by more than 9 billion yen. Kelly has denied the charges, while Nissan has not pleaded any dispute. This trial is ongoing and Kelly’s testimony is expected to end in early July.
Michael and Peter Taylor, two Americans extradited to Japan tofacing charges for helping Ghosn flee the country, will have his first hearing in Tokyo next month.
– With the help of Wout Vergauwen, River Davis and Craig Trudell
(Updates with comment from Ghosn’s spokesperson in the fourth paragraph.)
