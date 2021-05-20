Unicorn at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE)





TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Fintech company executive Nayax (TASE: NYAX) opened trading this morning to celebrate its IPO on TASE (LEVEL: LEVEL). Nayax’s IPO is the largest in the history of TASE’s High Tech sector, both in terms of company value and amount raised.

From right to left: Ella Shechtman, VP HR Nayax; Moshe Orenstein, VP produces Nayax; Saffi Keisari, Director of Nayax Development; Keren Sharir, vice president of marketing Nayax; Amir Nechmad, co-founder of Nayax; Yair Nechmad, CEO, President and Co-Founder Nayax; David Ben-Avi, Chief Technology Officer Nayax; Liron Grosman, CEO Nayax; Tami Erel, Head of Nayax Business Operations; Michael Galai, Legal Director Nayax; Ittai Ben-Zeev, CEO of TASE and Amnon Neubach, President of TASE. (Credit: Sivan Farag) (PRNewsfoto / The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.)

Nayax joins the 42 new companies and partnerships listed on TASE since the start of 2021, raising, with Nayax, a total of 4.9 billion NIS. The company is part of the technology sector of TASE, which currently includes shares of 114 companies, with a total market capitalization of 207 billion NIS. Nayax is a global fintech company specializing in payments and M2M communication. The company has more than 19,000 customers operating 370,000 points of sale in some 50 countries around the world. Nayax accepts nearly 40 currencies and cooperates with more than 80 global financial institutions including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, PayPal and others, and is also an authorized payment institution in Europe. Nayax has more than 400 employees in 9 countries, including 270 at the company’s head office in Herzliya, Israel. Nayax’s turnover in 2020 totaled US $ 79 million. Nayax is listed on TASE in a global IPO with international investment bank Jefferies, in collaboration with Israeli underwriters Oppenheimer and Leader. The company raised 462 million NIS in the context of an IPO of 13.5% of the share capital to international and Israeli institutional investors and an additional 6% of the share capital were issued as part of a secondary offer by the controlling shareholders for a consideration of 205 million NIS, all based on an enterprise value of 3.4 billion NIS. More than 70% of the shares participating in the IPO were bought by international investors. Given its size, the company is expected to join the main TASE indices: TA-90, TA-125, TA Tech-Elite, TA-Global BlueTech, TA-Technology and TA-Industrials on the semi-annual rebalancing at the end of trading. sure 5 August, 2021. Yair Nechmad, CEO, Chairman of the Board of Directors and co-founder of Nayax, said: “This opportunity is a significant milestone for Nayax, which over the 15 years since its inception has grown into a technology company with over 370,000 outlets worldwide. Joining TASE gives us investor exposure international through the global offering and solidifies our DNA as an Israeli company that manages, develops and manufactures in Israel but is always open to the world and is constantly expanding its footprint and range of solutions. I would like to thank TASE, our business partners and especially the employees of Nayax who made it all possible. The success of the company is above all its success. “ Ittai Ben Zeev, CEO of TASE, said: “TASE, as the hotbed of the Israeli economy, allows all Israeli companies, including those listed on foreign stock exchanges, to register on TASE and enjoy all the benefits of the national court. , while allowing the Israeli public to expose themselves to their success. This is the world’s first unicorn offering on TASE, and we are confident that more international companies will follow this path. global offer on TASE, Israeli companies benefit from significantly reduced costs compared to an offer in United States, as well as exposure to major international institutions alongside Israeli investors. I wish the management and employees of the company the best of success and hope this IPO will pave the way for other unicorns to join TASE. “ Contact:

Orna Goren

Head of Communication and Public Relations Unit

Phone: +972 76 8160405

[email protected] SOURCE Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

