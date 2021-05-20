Verizon Celebrates Global Accessibility Awareness Day





May 20 is World Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), the annual celebration of digital access and inclusion of people with disabilities. Technology is essential for creating a more inclusive and equitable future for people with disabilities. As we build a more connected world through the power of 5G, the right technology can deliver better quality of life, better access and greater independence. Today, I’m happy to share some highlights of how we celebrate GAAD. When we joined The precious 500 Last year, we joined a network of the world’s largest companies dedicated to greater inclusion of people with disabilities. After recruiting 500 companies to join the coalition, The Valuable 500 today announced a partnership with a select group of industry leaders, including Allianz, EY, Google, P&G, Salesforce, Sony and Verizon, to develop programs that will break down barriers for people with disabilities. Verizon will work with The Valuable 500 to enhance students’ skills with the curriculum and experience they need to dream and design an inclusive world for all. We will focus our efforts on scaling up Teach access, a collaboration between education, industry and disability advocacy organizations to improve students’ understanding of digital accessibility so that tomorrow’s leaders are ready to build for everyone today. Verizon has a long history of advocating for the rights and needs of people with disabilities, and we’ve expanded our reach under Citizen Verizon. As we find new ways to level the playing field, we must look to the perspectives of the disability community to take full advantage of the promise of technology for our employees and customers. Today, we introduced Verizon’s first-ever Disability Advisory Board, an external board of trusted leaders from disability organizations that will ensure accessibility is a lens we bring to all of our initiatives. The Disability Advisory Council will partner with senior leaders to make recommendations that will inform and support Verizons’ accessibility journey. Our colleagues at Verizon Media continue their cutting edge work on accessibility. They now caption 100% of the original and partnered video content that streams through its own video players to its nearly 900 million consumers on Verizon Media sites and apps. And they will donate $ 5 million in media to a number of disability organizations to support their important advocacy work. Verizon Media has launched an Accessibility Council, an internal leadership group created to oversee employee training and create best practices and accountability to ensure its content and products are created in an accessible way from the start. Verizons 5G Labs is hosting a series of month-long events focused on how accessible technology is moving the world forward. So far, covering accessible virtual and augmented reality, expressing your identity at work, and on May 25, a special discussion on provide access to distance learning. And that doesn’t even cover all of the ways we celebrate accessibility throughout the year. The Handicap Collection, our partnership with the National Leadership Alliance for People with Disabilities and Getty Images reached a three-year milestone with more than 3000 archive images authentically portray people with disabilities in everyday life. We’re proud of what we’ve done so far to make our products, our workplace and our society more inclusive and accessible, but as a company we know there is still work to be done. By listening to and learning from people with disabilities, we have an incredible opportunity and responsibility to ensure that no one is left behind or left behind as we move the world forward for all.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos