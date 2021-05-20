Buyback of TGS shares





Oslo, Norway (March 11, 2021) From May 14, 2021 to May 19, 2021, TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (TGS) purchased 60,000 own shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 118.2043 per share. Following this purchase, TGS holds 295,000 treasury shares, representing 0.251% of the total shares in circulation. The shares were purchased as part of the share buyback announced on February 11, 2021. Overview of transactions Dated Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total Daily Transaction Value (NOK) 14-May-21 20,000 117.6442 2 352 884 18-May-21 20,000 121.9892 2,439,784 19-May-21 20,000 114.9794 2 299 588 Redemptions previously disclosed under the program (cumulative) 160,000 144.0773 23 052 373 Accumulated as part of the buyback program 220,000 137.0210 30 144 629 The holding of own shares by the issuer: Following the completion of the above transactions, TGS holds a total of 295,000 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.251% of the share capital of TGS. Appendix: An overview of all the transactions carried out under the buyback program that took place during the aforementioned period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no About TGS

TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a comprehensive, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialist services such as advanced processing and analysis, as well as cloud-based data applications and solutions. Forward-looking statement

All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and are based on assumptions about future events which may not prove to be accurate. . These factors include TGS’s dependence on a cyclical industry and its major customers, TGS’s ability to continue to expand markets for data licensing, and TGS’s ability to acquire and license. process data products at costs commensurate with profitability, as well as volatile market conditions, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the sharp drop in oil prices. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in forward-looking statements. TGS assumes no responsibility or obligation to update or change any forward-looking statements for any reason. For more information visit TGS.com or contact: Fredrik amundsen

Financial director

[email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos