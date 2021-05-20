Oatly jumps 30% in debut after raising $ 1.4 billion in its US IPO





Oatly Group AB, the vegan food and drink maker, got its start after pricing its initial public offering at the top of a commercialized line. The shares opened at $ 22.12 in New York City, a 30% jump from their IPO price of $ 17. The company and its investors on Wednesday sold more than 84 million U.S. depository shares, raising more than $ 1.4 billion. The Swedish company had offered the shares for $ 15 to $ 17 each. At $ 22.12, Oatly has a market value of approximately $ 13.1 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In July, it raised $ 200 million in new capital from investors led by Blackstone Group Inc. The group also included celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z, as well as former Howard Schultz, founder of Starbucks Corp. The company was valued at around $ 2 billion in this round. The IPO underlines the passage of plant-based products into the mainstream, as environmental and health concerns prompt consumers to seek alternatives to traditional meat and dairy products. Investors are looking for ways to replicate success in the public market of Beyond Meat Inc., whose shares have jumped more than 300% since its IPO in May 2019. For more: Oatly’s About to go public in an increasingly crowded milk aisle Oatly’s biggest obstacle might be his own popularity. Since entering the U.S. market in 2017, finding Oatly in coffee shops and supermarkets has become something of a scavenger hunt for shoppers. The company opened a $ 15 million factory in Millville, New Jersey, in 2019 to help meet growing demand, but even now shortages are common as Covid-related delays have prevented the launch. line of a second American production planned. In March, supermarkets across the United States – and even its big new customer Starbucks – reported difficulty getting orders. Although the current shortage does not end overnight, managing director Toni Petersson has issued an optimistic note. Order fulfillment “This year we will be integrating new capabilities every quarter,” he said in an interview before the first exchange. The company is expanding its plant in the Netherlands, releasing commercial products from its plant in Utah, and conducting trials in Singapore, where the plant will be “operational” in the second quarter, he said. So far, Oatly only fulfills 70% of orders in its key markets, so it “doesn’t really” take on new customers, Petersson said, adding that the gap is between supply and orders, and not between supply and demand. “We will first fill in the gaps and then expand with new trading partners,” he added. Oatly was founded in 1994 by brothers Rickard and Bjorn Oste. Using technology based on research from the Swedish University of Lund, the company turns high-fiber oats into liquid food. Oatly’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Credit Suisse Group AG. The shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol OTLY. – With the help of Agnieszka de Sousa Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

