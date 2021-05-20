The stock market looks volatile. Buy these stocks now.

Text size





An unusual pattern emerges in



actions,



and that is not encouraging. While



the market



rose, growth stocks fell or did not follow.

This doesn’t happen in the early stages of a bull market, when high growth stocks lead the way. It is more characteristic of the fading phase as leadership shifts from speculative growth to value stocks and safer blue chips. Indeed, the rotation of growth in recent times has uncomfortable parallels to market peaks in 1929, 1972 and 2000, all of which preceded sharp bear markets.

This could be a sign that the market will generally go down, says Ben Inker, head of asset allocation at GMO, a value manager with more than $ 60 billion under management.

To be sure, for all the downsides that plague stocks with fear of inflation and tightening monetary policy, there are some bright spots. Corporate profits are beating Wall Street forecasts as the economy grows, growing at its fastest pace in decades. As the pandemic ends and hiring increases, earnings estimates could even rise.

But many market signals are flashing red. Cryptocurrencies, special purpose acquisition companies, and tech stocks are struggling. Share issuance reached its highest level since the dot-com bubble. Investors have flocked to option bets on individual stocks. And the stock frenzy even earlier this spring was a warning that excess liquidity was hanging around. This money may be starting to flow faster than it rushed.

With valuations looking high, investors may need to moderate their expectations for stock returns. Inker, for his part, expects returns of 3%, adjusted for inflation, in blue chips as



Microsoft



(symbol: MSFT),



Johnson & johnson



(JNJ), and



Apple



(AAPL). This would be lower than the historic 6% real return on stocks. But it outperforms the returns on investment grade bonds, and that may be all investors can reasonably expect at this point.

Another place to look is the universe of value. While nothing is cheap on an absolute basis, Inker says value always looks more attractive than growth. The value normally trades at 50% of the growth valuation, but is now at 33%, up from 28% last fall. Going from the current valuation to normal, according to Inker, would imply a winning value of 64% compared to growth. .

We think value stocks have a lot of wiggle room over the market, he says.

In the value universe, he recommends better quality stocks, while avoiding the most indebted and lower quality companies. The median value of small-cap stocks now has debt that’s six times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. It’s a little scary, he says. Some of these companies have a lot of debt. Its low cost now, but it doesn’t give them much leeway if the economy turns out not to be strong.

Investors can gain exposure to these themes with exchange traded funds. Names to consider include the



IShares Russell 1000 Value ETF



(IWD),



Vanguard Small Cap Value



(VBR), and



iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value



(ICE CREAM).

These ETFs won’t provide shelter in a torrential downpour, but they could leave investors with some dry powder for another day.

