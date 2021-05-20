House Panel Details Baltimore Vaccine Plant Problems





May 20, 2021 – Emergent BioSolutions has been repeatedly warned of problems at the Baltimore plant, where 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been contaminated, documents released by the subcommittee on Wednesday showed. House selection on the coronavirus crisis. Those warnings came from internal inspections as well as inspections and audits by the FDA, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, according to the report. Inspections revealed that the Emergents Bayview facility had persistent mold problems, poor disinfection of plant equipment, and inadequate employee training. Contamination of the vaccine occurred when the ingredients of the J&J vaccine were mixed with ingredients of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was produced in the same plant. Last month, the government ordered that no vaccine be shipped from the plant and gave J&J responsibility for the plant. Despite the problems, Emergent paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bonuses to company executives. Emerging CEO Robert Kramer received a bonus of $ 1.2 million, according to the documents, and three other executives received more than $ 400,000 each. The report says the federal government paid Emergent $ 650 million from May 2020 for plant upgrades as the Trump administration rushed to set up vaccine production. Emergent has signed contracts with J&J, whose single-dose vaccine has been authorized for use in the United States, and AstraZeneca, whose vaccine has not been authorized. The Committee’s investigation raises troubling new questions about the lucrative contract Emergent received under the Trump administration, the company’s inability to address the manufacturing issues that led to the destruction of millions of doses of anti- vaccine. desperately needed coronavirus and large bonuses paid to executives despite these failures, the report says. During a committee hearing on Wednesday, Kramer said the company is working to resolve issues, including not making the AstraZeneca vaccine at the factory now, according to The Washington Post. “We have implemented a series of corrective measures,” he said. “I apologize for the failure of our checks and give you personal assurance that I will take all necessary measures to resume production safely.” Kramer testified that the company faced many challenges in trying to manufacture vaccines at a rapid rate during this time of the pandemic. He said Emergent made 80 changes to the manufacturing process and some steps resulted in spoiled batches. About 100 million doses of vaccine made at the plant have been stored at the plant and are awaiting inspection by the FDA, Kramer said, according to theTo post. No vaccine manufactured at the plant has been administered in the United States. The only J&J vaccine administered in the United States was manufactured in Europe.







