Business
Robinhood to provide retail investors with access to IPO shares
The Robinhood app on a smartphone.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Robinhood is giving amateur investors access to shares from the initial public offering as part of its latest move to democratize retail investing.
IPO stocks have always been reserved for institutional Wall Street investors or high net worth individuals. Retail traders typically don’t have a vehicle to buy newly listed companies until those stocks start trading on the stock exchange, which often happens after the stock price has jumped.
“We are starting to roll out IPO Access, a new product that will give you the ability to buy shares of companies at their IPO price, before trading on public exchanges. With IPO Access, you can now participate in upcoming IPOs without account minimums, ”Robinhood said in a blog post Thursday.
Robinhood will not be an underwriter for companies hitting the public markets, but will obtain an allotment of shares by partnering with investment banks.
This move is Robinhood’s latest move to upset Wall Street. According to Dealogic, first-day IPOs averaged 36% in 2020, demonstrating individual investors’ thirst for some of those popular names that are not factored into IPO prices. These are gains the little guy misses.
The traditional IPO process has been criticized in recent years as being broken, with investment banks awarding the shares to big clients who reap the instant gains from day one. Posting on the stock exchange through a direct listing has helped tackle some of these criticisms.
Figs’ IPO will be the first
Through IPO Access, Robinhood clients will be able to apply to buy shares at their initial listing price range. Once the final price is fixed, customers will be able to proceed with the purchase, modify or cancel.
Figs medical scrub company which filed its paperwork to make public to the SEC on Thursday will be the first company to offer its share on the Robinhood app.
“We currently anticipate that up to 1.0% of the Class A Common Shares offered hereby will, at our request, be offered to retail investors through Robinhood Financial, LLC, as a member of the selling group. , through its online brokerage platform, ”Figs said in its S1 filing document.
“This is the first initial public offering to be included on the Robinhood platform and there may be risks associated with using the Robinhood platform that we cannot predict, including risks associated with using the Robinhood platform. the technology and operation of the platform, as well as the advertising and use of social media by users of the platform which we cannot control, ”the company added.
The IPO date is not set, but companies are usually made public within one to several months after filing their S1 prospectus with the SEC.
It is not known whether Robinhood’s clients will be able to invest in Robinhood’s ongoing IPO. The stock trading app is expected to go public in the first half of 2021 and has been filed confidentially with the SEC.
IPO Access will be rolled out to all customers over the next few weeks.
Robinhood’s IPO product follows record levels of new, younger traders entering the stock market during the pandemic. This surge continued into 2021, marked by frenzied exchanges around so-called meme actions like GameStop.
Online finance startup SoFi took a similar move to Robinhood in March; however, Sofi will be an underwriter for the proposed IPOs.
Become a smarter investor withCNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews, and access to CNBC TV.
Register to start afree trial today
with reporting from CNBC’s Kate Rooney.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]