ViacomCBS could be a buyout target amid media merger frenzy, analyst says during double upgrade

ViacomCBS Inc. may be a relatively small player in the media landscape, but it could also make the company a takeover target, according to an analyst.

Bank of America analyst Merrill Lynch, Jessica Reif Ehrlich, valued ViacomCBS shares two notches on Thursday to buy underperformance amid consolidation in the media industry. After AT&T Inc. T,
+ 2.38%
announced its intention to split its WarnerMedia business as part of a merger with Discovery Inc. DISCA,
-3.58%,
Reif Ehrlich expects there will be even more merger activity, and she points to media reports indicating that ViacomCBS VIAC,
+ 5.43%
is a potential target.

Shares of ViacomCBS rose more than 3% on Thursday at noon.

Several ViacomCBS assets could command a bounty in the Reif Ehrlichs view, with the company’s expansive content library holding value in part or in full. She was previously concerned about the company’s ability to navigate the shift to streaming, but said those risks would be significantly mitigated if ViacomCBS were to merge with a larger company that adds scale and resources.

Comcast Corp. CMCSA,
+ 1.80%
hits Reif Ehrlich as the most likely buyer because the combination would create a film powerhouse between ViacomCBS’s Paramount unit and Comcasts Universal Studios. Together, the companies would have an increased footprint in advertising-based video-on-demand, and the Viacoms franchises could lead to new attractions at Universal theme parks.

The market capitalization of ViacomCBS is $ 26.5 billion, while the market capitalization of Comcasts is $ 253.9 billion.

A hypothetical deal between these two players would likely require a CBS spinoff, according to Reif Ehrlich, given that Comcast already manages the NBC network.

Other possible buyers include Big Tech companies. Reif Ehrlich highlights reports suggesting that Amazon.com Inc. AMZN,
+ 0.55%
is interested in buying MGM studios, which would represent a deeper dive into the media.

Whether AMZN would consider committing to all of VIAC remains unclear, however, Paramount and VIAC’s other content assets (CBS, Showtime, Nickelodeon, etc.) appear to be broadly complementary to AMZN’s strategic streaming priorities. she wrote.

Apple Inc. AAPL,
+ 2.29%,
also, could be a potential buyer given that the company is newer to the streaming game. Premier content assets take years to build organically and an acquisition would accelerate Apple’s ability to scale, wrote Reif Ehrlich.

Even Netflix Inc. NFLX,
+ 2.93%,
who has a much larger library than Apple, might see something appealing in the ViacomCBS franchise collection.

To date, the NFLX has not been acquired, but the intensifying competitive landscape could facilitate a shift in strategy, wrote Reif Ehrlich. The lack of franchises is a notable gap in NFLX’s content offerings that create challenges, as NFLX is bound to create a new audience with every new show it creates.

It raised its price target on ViacomCBS stock to $ 53 from $ 38, with the new target representing a sum of parts approach to valuation.

Shares of ViacomCBS have lost 35% in the past three months as the S&P 500 SPX,
+ 1.23%
increased by almost 7%.

