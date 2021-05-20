Royal Caribbean cancels home port cruises in Bermuda – the Royal Gazette





Updated: May 20, 2021 02:51 PM

Royal Caribbean has canceled its homeport project Vision of the seas ship to Bermuda for seven-night Bahamas cruises. In a report on his websiteRoyal Caribbean International said it had canceled its scheduled crossings from June to August 29 from Bermuda due to the preference of U.S. travelers to depart from ports closer to home. Announcing further changes to his schedule, he said: However, in anticipation of our return to service in the United States and following overwhelming feedback from our customers, the summer season in Bermuda will be canceled. The news was quickly picked up by travel websites including Cruisecritic.com. The company said in a more detailed statement to booking agents: While the past few weeks have certainly been tumultuous, we remain encouraged and excited about our gradual return to sailing. Recent conversations have led to a promising movement for the cruise ship industry and are the stepping stones needed to bring Royal Caribbean back to what we do best by providing the most memorable vacation experiences for you and your clients. As a result of these developments, the likelihood of cruises departing from the United States this summer is greater every day, and with this, American travelers are increasingly showing a preference for greater access to the ports of departure. Unfortunately, the decision was made to cancel Vision of the seas Bermuda summer season. Although we are no longer Bermuda’s home port, we still look forward to touring the beautiful island nation with several ships from the Royal Caribbean fleet, as we have been doing for many years. We continue to work in close partnership with the Department of Transportation and the Bermuda Tourism Authority to achieve our common goal of reviving local tourism as part of our broader return to service. We understand that this can be disappointing news for your affected customers. The cruise line added: As we return to cruising, our close partnership with the Department of Tourism and the Bermuda Tourism Authority is still focused on the common goal of getting the community back on its feet by helping revive local tourism. Royal Caribbean announced in March that Vision of the seas Home port in Bermuda from June 26 for 12 trips to a private island in the Bahamas. It began offering round-trip flights from the United States to Bermuda for as little as $ 99 round-trip the following month in order to attract passengers to home port travel. Lawrence Scott, the Minister of Transport, told MPs in March that the home port was a way to boost Bermuda’s tourism industry as ships were unable to leave the United States due to the pandemic of Covid-19. He said three ships could be homeport and it was estimated the program could inject more than $ 40 million into the economy and create up to 60 part-time jobs. The government has been invited to comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos