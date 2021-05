Chipotle bounces back after longtime skeptic says it’s time to buy

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. rebounded Thursday, after a long-skeptical analyst turned bullish, citing an attractive valuation and signs of accelerating sales trends. Mexican fast-casual restaurant chains stock CMG,

+ 2.65%

rose 2.7% in afternoon trading, a day after closing at a five-month low. UBS analyst Dennis Geiger raised his buy rating, having been neutral for the past 16 months and selling for at least two years previously. He raised his stock price target to $ 1,700, now 27% above current prices, from $ 1,575. We see short-term catalysts to reactivate sales trends, of increasing dining volumes as consumer mobility expands and high digital sales are maintained, future price increases and the contribution of new products and loyalty, Geiger wrote in a note to customers. In addition, multiple growth opportunities remain underestimated, especially [long-term] contribution of Chipotlanes, growth potential of buyout activities and expansion of units internationally. Do not miss: Chipotlanes? Chipotle CFO says drive-thru idea was controversial at first Geiger also said that the risk / reward profile of equities has been trending significantly higher after the recent pullback. The stock was down 12.4% from May to Wednesday, while the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector XLY exchange-traded fund was down 6.3% and the S&P 500 SPX index was down 1.6%. FactSet, MarketWatch



At the end of April, the company reported first-quarter revenue up 23.4% to $ 1.74 billion, with same-store sales up 17.2% and digital sales up 133. , 9% to reach a record and represent half of total sales. The company also stepped up its $ 100 million share buyback program. Geiger said he expects a price hike, slated for summer and fall, to deal with modest resistance from customers. Learn more about recent price increases. Sales engines continue to resonate and appear trending with customer desires UBS Evidence Lab survey highlights multi-year improvement in key brand perceptions and demand for digital, loyalty, delivery and variety of menus, Geiger wrote. Of the 32 analysts surveyed by FactSet who cover Chipotle, 19 (59%) call it a buy equivalent and the rest rate the hold equivalent. Geigers’ new stock price target is roughly the average of $ 1,709.07. Chipotles stock has risen 30.3% in the past 12 months, while the Consumer Discretionary ETF has climbed 40% and the S&P 500 has climbed 40.1%.

