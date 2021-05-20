3 reasons why the target just cut income estimates again

In a season of good retail earnings reports,Target(NYSE: TGT) once again outperformed the competition.

The big box chain has been one of the biggest winners among brick-and-mortar retailers over the past year, with share prices up 74%. Target’s price rose another 6% after its Q1 earnings report, and it’s easy to see why.

The company broke expectations. Comparable sales jumped 22.9%, well ahead of estimates at 11.9%, and this comes after a 10.8% growth in the previous year, giving the company one in two comp sales growth. years of more than 35%.

Revenue rose 23.4% to $ 24.2 billion, beating estimates at $ 21.8 billion, while adjusted earnings per share jumped to a quarterly record of $ 3.69, beating consensus to $ 2.25. The period marked Target’s fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit comparable sales percentage growth. In the words of CEO Brian Cornell: “Our first quarter performance was exceptional across the board and demonstrated the power of putting our stores at the center of our strategy.”

Here are three reasons Target delivered another exceptional quarter.

1. Omnichannel execution

Although Target is best known for its brick-and-mortar stores, the company has invested billions in its e-commerce infrastructure to move closer to a hybrid and omnichannel model.

During the pandemic, in-store and online sales flourished and the two channels complement each other more than at most retailers. Stores make almost all of Target’s sales, including those that take place online. In the first quarter, stores made 96.3% of the company’s sales, although only 81.7% of its sales came from its stores.

This strategy of using its stores to fulfill online orders has made Target much more profitable than its closest peers, including Walmart,Costco, andAmazone-commerce division of. In the first quarter, Target’s operating margin stood at 10%, well ahead of its competitors, and a primary reason for this performance was its omnichannel strategy.

2. Same-day services are booming

A key part of Target’s in-store order fulfillment strategy is its same day services, including Drive Up, order pickup, and same day delivery from Shipt. Same-day fulfillment service sales increased during the pandemic, and this trend continued in the first quarter, growing 90% in the quarter, on top of the 278% growth in the first quarter there a year ago.

In other words, same-day services are more than six times higher in just two years. The fastest growing Drive Up grew 123% in the first quarter, surpassing 600% growth in the quarter a year ago. Customers who have tried these services clearly appreciate them and continue to use them, which is why they have seen such strong growth, even in the quarter that rolled back locks from a year ago.

Same-day services now account for more than half of the company’s digital sales, or roughly 10% of total revenue, and they act as a competitive advantage over Amazon, which only promises delivery within one day via Prime and did not have the same. network of stores to facilitate same-day pickup.

3. The brands owned are booming

Another element that sets Target apart from most retailers is the success of its private labels. Target now has 10 exclusive brands that each generate more than $ 1 billion in annual sales, demonstrating the company’s ability to create new consumer products in addition to selling them. The brands owned give Target a competitive advantage for two reasons. First, they give customers a reason to shop at its stores because Target has products that aren’t available anywhere else. Second, since Target controls the supply chain with owned brands and does not have to buy them from a wholesaler, the company earns higher margins.

In the first quarter, Target saw record growth in owned brands, with sales increasing 36% year-over-year, showing they were a major driver of sales growth and profitability. Cornell said on the results call:

Due to our unique capabilities in product design, development and sourcing, our own-label products offer an unbeatable combination of design, quality and value. These brands aren’t something our customers choose while they’re at Target, that’s a big reason they buy from Target, that’s why we continue to invest in them.

Target management also released strong guidance for the remainder of the year, calling for average to high comparable store sales growth in the second quarter, in addition to a strong performance in the last year’s quarter. He said the comps would be positive in the second half of the year. For the full year, management was targeting an operating margin of 8% or more, down from 7% a year ago.

After the booming quarter, retail inventory continues to look like a bargain, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. While the company will lose some of the favorable winds linked to the pandemic, the above strategies, along with the expansion of its small-format stores, place it well positioned for long-term growth.