Business
3 reasons why the target just cut income estimates again
In a season of good retail earnings reports,Target(NYSE: TGT) once again outperformed the competition.
The big box chain has been one of the biggest winners among brick-and-mortar retailers over the past year, with share prices up 74%. Target’s price rose another 6% after its Q1 earnings report, and it’s easy to see why.
The company broke expectations. Comparable sales jumped 22.9%, well ahead of estimates at 11.9%, and this comes after a 10.8% growth in the previous year, giving the company one in two comp sales growth. years of more than 35%.
Revenue rose 23.4% to $ 24.2 billion, beating estimates at $ 21.8 billion, while adjusted earnings per share jumped to a quarterly record of $ 3.69, beating consensus to $ 2.25. The period marked Target’s fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit comparable sales percentage growth. In the words of CEO Brian Cornell: “Our first quarter performance was exceptional across the board and demonstrated the power of putting our stores at the center of our strategy.”
Here are three reasons Target delivered another exceptional quarter.
1. Omnichannel execution
Although Target is best known for its brick-and-mortar stores, the company has invested billions in its e-commerce infrastructure to move closer to a hybrid and omnichannel model.
During the pandemic, in-store and online sales flourished and the two channels complement each other more than at most retailers. Stores make almost all of Target’s sales, including those that take place online. In the first quarter, stores made 96.3% of the company’s sales, although only 81.7% of its sales came from its stores.
This strategy of using its stores to fulfill online orders has made Target much more profitable than its closest peers, including Walmart,Costco, andAmazone-commerce division of. In the first quarter, Target’s operating margin stood at 10%, well ahead of its competitors, and a primary reason for this performance was its omnichannel strategy.
2. Same-day services are booming
A key part of Target’s in-store order fulfillment strategy is its same day services, including Drive Up, order pickup, and same day delivery from Shipt. Same-day fulfillment service sales increased during the pandemic, and this trend continued in the first quarter, growing 90% in the quarter, on top of the 278% growth in the first quarter there a year ago.
In other words, same-day services are more than six times higher in just two years. The fastest growing Drive Up grew 123% in the first quarter, surpassing 600% growth in the quarter a year ago. Customers who have tried these services clearly appreciate them and continue to use them, which is why they have seen such strong growth, even in the quarter that rolled back locks from a year ago.
Same-day services now account for more than half of the company’s digital sales, or roughly 10% of total revenue, and they act as a competitive advantage over Amazon, which only promises delivery within one day via Prime and did not have the same. network of stores to facilitate same-day pickup.
3. The brands owned are booming
Another element that sets Target apart from most retailers is the success of its private labels. Target now has 10 exclusive brands that each generate more than $ 1 billion in annual sales, demonstrating the company’s ability to create new consumer products in addition to selling them. The brands owned give Target a competitive advantage for two reasons. First, they give customers a reason to shop at its stores because Target has products that aren’t available anywhere else. Second, since Target controls the supply chain with owned brands and does not have to buy them from a wholesaler, the company earns higher margins.
In the first quarter, Target saw record growth in owned brands, with sales increasing 36% year-over-year, showing they were a major driver of sales growth and profitability. Cornell said on the results call:
Due to our unique capabilities in product design, development and sourcing, our own-label products offer an unbeatable combination of design, quality and value. These brands aren’t something our customers choose while they’re at Target, that’s a big reason they buy from Target, that’s why we continue to invest in them.
Target management also released strong guidance for the remainder of the year, calling for average to high comparable store sales growth in the second quarter, in addition to a strong performance in the last year’s quarter. He said the comps would be positive in the second half of the year. For the full year, management was targeting an operating margin of 8% or more, down from 7% a year ago.
After the booming quarter, retail inventory continues to look like a bargain, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. While the company will lose some of the favorable winds linked to the pandemic, the above strategies, along with the expansion of its small-format stores, place it well positioned for long-term growth.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]