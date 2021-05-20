Insurtech Company Bright Health, Latest Digital Health Company to IPO





Minneapolis-based Insurtech Bright Health Group officially goes public after announcing it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Bright Health Group has yet to determine the number of shares and price range for its IPO, but according to its Registration Form, he’s looking to raise up to $ 100 million. This figure is probably a placeholder, as the company is reportedly sought to raise at least $ 1 billion when it went public. The company plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BHG”. JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citi and Piper Sandler are the associated bookkeepers in the transaction. WHAT IMPACT? Bright Health Group has two businesses: Bright Healthcare and NeueHealth. The first is an insurtech platform that operates in 14 states and offers Individual, Family, and Medicare Advantage plans. Bright Healthcare now serves approximately 623,000 consumers, including approximately 515,000 commercial consumers and approximately 108,000 Medicare Advantage consumers, according to the enrollment form. The latter is the company’s latest venture to connect providers and payers with technology to enable value-based care. As of April 2021, NeueHealth operates 28 at-risk primary care clinics that provide services to nearly 75,000 unique patients, of whom 30,000 have been served under value-based agreements, according to the enrollment form. In a summary of the company’s financial data, Bright Health Group said it generated more than $ 1.2 billion in revenue in 2020, as well as $ 874.6 million in the first quarter of 2021. THE BIGGEST TREND Bright Health is a historically well-funded startup. Last fall he raised $ 500 million before his expansion into new markets. Previously, he had raised $ 635 million in 2019 and closed rounds worth $ 200 million, $ 160 million and $ 80 million in the previous three years. Last month, the company acquired telehealth start-up Zipnosis with the intention of providing personalized patient care and tailoring them to individual needs. Bright Health is following notable insurtech companies Clover Health and Oscar Health in their IPO.

