Rothy’s expands into men with loafers and sneakers





Dive brief: In its next big product expansion, sustainable footwear brand Rothy’son launched into the men’s category on Thursday with two styles: a sneaker and a moccasin. The launch was eight years under development, the DTC brand said in details emailed to Retail Dive.

The shoes are machine washable and made from recycled materials, including plastic water bottles. The company’s 3D knitting technique means the carbon footprint of men’s top production is 75% lower than the industry average, according to Rothy’s.

The RS01 sneaker and the Driving Loafer cost $ 175 and $ 185, respectively. The launch comes after previous expansions in accessories for children and women. Dive overview: Rothy’s is expanding its reach. The men’s launch is its “most requested category yet,” Chris Hull, senior vice president of men, said via email. As with the rest of its offering, sustainability was at the heart of the launch. The men’s products are made with recycled, eco-friendly materials and “designed to last for hundreds of washes and wears,” Hull said. They also reflect the feminine product by focusing on classic styles and emphasizing comfort in addition to durability. “Men have always been our most requested category, and we see great potential for it to grow and develop on a trajectory comparable to that of our female company,” said Hull. The past year has been an important one for Rothy. The brand has achieved profitability on an annual basis throughout 2020 and recently expanded its commitments to sustainable development, including plans to pilot a recycling program this year, achieve zero waste manufacturing by 2022, and achieve circular production and carbon neutrality by 2023. As part of the recycling program, products will be broken down and materials reused. Rothy’s hopes to be able to introduce twice-recycled materials into production by 2022 and use a majority of twice-recycled or biobased materials by 2023. “We own our factory and control an incredibly tight supply chain, alleviating the challenges faced by traditional retailers and giving us remarkable visibility at every stage of our product lifecycle,” Hull said of the efforts of sustainable development of the brand. “We use recycled and environmentally friendly materials, produce efficiently to minimize waste, and work to minimize our environmental footprint every step of the way.” The design and development of the men’s collection took place primarily during the pandemic, which involved a lot of prototypes and testing of products without visiting the factory, but Rothy’s isn’t the only DTC focusing on the future. during a difficult time for many. Likewise, the sustainable footwear brand Allbirds debuted in October, Knix launched swimwear in May of last year and even more DTC brands moved in the first months of 2021. Among them, MeUndies entered in a swimsuit, ThirdLove extended to loungewear, Native moved in both hair care and Solar creamand Thinx brought its waterproof technology to sportswear. Hull avoided details of Rothy’s future growth opportunities, but noted the retailer would continue to “grow our community through new products and retail stores.”

