The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: the Toronto Stock Exchange (19,542.95, up 125.92 points). Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX: MFC). Finances. Unchanged at $ 24.91 on 15.9 million shares. Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 1.11 percent, to $ 46.55 on 12.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $ 27.81 on eight million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Finances. Down 24 cents, or 0.37%, to $ 64.91 on 7.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.35%, to $ 40.08 on 5.8 million shares.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.B). Materials. Down 89 cents, or 3.13%, to $ 27.56 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Up $ 2.16 or 2.3% to $ 97.21. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. told Kansas City Southern it would not increase its takeover bid and urged the U.S. railroad to reject the $ 33.6 billion offer from rival CN Rail which it said will not be approved by the US regulator. In a letter ahead of the deadline to respond to CN’s revised offer, CP Rail CEO Keith Creel said the Calgary-based railroad “will not engage in a bidding war in reaction to CN’s illusory offer ”. He said several recent events, including opposition from the Justice Department and the Surface Transportation Council’s decision that stricter merger rules would be used to assess CN Rail’s voting trust, were enough for KCS. to no longer view CN’s offer as superior. In a presentation at an investor conference, Creel admitted having held “high-level discussions” with a potential investor who could help the railroad increase its offering. Creel described CN as an “intruder” willing to take on huge debt to come up with an offer that cannot be successful.

Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Up nine cents or 1.3 percent to $ 7.03. Hexo Corp. is considering a private brand strategy as part of its expansion in the United States. The chief executive of the Ottawa-based cannabis company said Thursday he was considering approaching multi-state operators in the United States to partner on private label brands powered by Hexo. According to Sébastien St-Louis, this arrangement would take advantage of Hexo’s technology to help multi-state operators improve product quality and margins while reducing costs. Understanding Hexo’s strategy comes as Canadian cannabis companies start planning for U.S. expansions in hopes the market will soon legalize cannabis federally, something Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. claimed. Hexo’s rivals, including Canopy Growth Corp., Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Tilray Inc., have all indicated that they are increasingly eyeing the United States and that many of them are in a frenzy of acquisitions to prepare for possible market entry. Hexo recently signed purchase and sale agreements for a 4,645 square meter (50,000 square feet) cannabis production facility in northern Colorado.

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Up 39 cents or 1.1 percent to $ 36.03. Shaw Communications Inc. shareholders voted to sell the company to Rogers Communications Inc. for $ 26 billion, including debt. Under this plan, Rogers will pay $ 40.50 in cash for all issued and outstanding Class A and Class B shares of Shaw. The deal still needs to be approved by Canadian regulators, including the Competition Bureau and the CRTC. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is also reviewing the agreement. The proposed deal has faced stiff opposition from consumer groups, academics, customers and others since Rogers and Shaw announced their deal earlier this year. As part of the deal, the companies said Rogers will invest $ 2.5 billion in 5G networks over the next five years in Western Canada.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSX: LSPD). Increase of $ 10.50 or 15.1 percent to $ 80.11. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped small and medium-sized businesses better position themselves in their fight against e-commerce giants like Amazon.com Inc., said Lightspeed POS Inc. general manager Dax Dasilva, who heads up the industry. from the Montreal-based software company, said Thursday that many independent companies have been helped by their abandonment of physical sites and a combination of physical and e-commerce offerings. Lightspeed, which sells software for small to mid-size retailers and restaurants, has spent much of the past year helping customers adopt e-commerce offerings to deal with the pandemic and growing interest in online shopping. Big box chains, department stores and online goliaths were well prepared for the change, but small businesses that had long thrived on in-person sales from local shoppers suffered a complete disruption as lockdowns swept the world. Lightspeed’s products helped them move online, but the lockdowns still weighed on the company’s bottom line. Its fourth quarter, announced Thursday, included a net loss of US $ 42 million, more than double the loss of US $ 18.6 million recorded in the same quarter of the year. Revenue doubled to US $ 82.4 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press