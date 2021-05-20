Connect with us

Business

The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Published

22 seconds ago

on

By


TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: the Toronto Stock Exchange (19,542.95, up 125.92 points). Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX: MFC). Finances. Unchanged at $ 24.91 on 15.9 million shares. Enbridge Inc.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,542.95, up 125.92 points.)

Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Unchanged at $ 24.91 on 15.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 1.11 percent, to $ 46.55 on 12.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 11 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $ 27.81 on eight million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF). Finances. Down 24 cents, or 0.37%, to $ 64.91 on 7.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.35%, to $ 40.08 on 5.8 million shares.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.B). Materials. Down 89 cents, or 3.13%, to $ 27.56 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Up $ 2.16 or 2.3% to $ 97.21. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. told Kansas City Southern it would not increase its takeover bid and urged the U.S. railroad to reject the $ 33.6 billion offer from rival CN Rail which it said will not be approved by the US regulator. In a letter ahead of the deadline to respond to CN’s revised offer, CP Rail CEO Keith Creel said the Calgary-based railroad “will not engage in a bidding war in reaction to CN’s illusory offer ”. He said several recent events, including opposition from the Justice Department and the Surface Transportation Council’s decision that stricter merger rules would be used to assess CN Rail’s voting trust, were enough for KCS. to no longer view CN’s offer as superior. In a presentation at an investor conference, Creel admitted having held “high-level discussions” with a potential investor who could help the railroad increase its offering. Creel described CN as an “intruder” willing to take on huge debt to come up with an offer that cannot be successful.

Hexo Corp. (TSX: HEXO). Up nine cents or 1.3 percent to $ 7.03. Hexo Corp. is considering a private brand strategy as part of its expansion in the United States. The chief executive of the Ottawa-based cannabis company said Thursday he was considering approaching multi-state operators in the United States to partner on private label brands powered by Hexo. According to Sébastien St-Louis, this arrangement would take advantage of Hexo’s technology to help multi-state operators improve product quality and margins while reducing costs. Understanding Hexo’s strategy comes as Canadian cannabis companies start planning for U.S. expansions in hopes the market will soon legalize cannabis federally, something Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. claimed. Hexo’s rivals, including Canopy Growth Corp., Aurora Cannabis Inc. and Tilray Inc., have all indicated that they are increasingly eyeing the United States and that many of them are in a frenzy of acquisitions to prepare for possible market entry. Hexo recently signed purchase and sale agreements for a 4,645 square meter (50,000 square feet) cannabis production facility in northern Colorado.

Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Up 39 cents or 1.1 percent to $ 36.03. Shaw Communications Inc. shareholders voted to sell the company to Rogers Communications Inc. for $ 26 billion, including debt. Under this plan, Rogers will pay $ 40.50 in cash for all issued and outstanding Class A and Class B shares of Shaw. The deal still needs to be approved by Canadian regulators, including the Competition Bureau and the CRTC. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada is also reviewing the agreement. The proposed deal has faced stiff opposition from consumer groups, academics, customers and others since Rogers and Shaw announced their deal earlier this year. As part of the deal, the companies said Rogers will invest $ 2.5 billion in 5G networks over the next five years in Western Canada.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSX: LSPD). Increase of $ 10.50 or 15.1 percent to $ 80.11. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped small and medium-sized businesses better position themselves in their fight against e-commerce giants like Amazon.com Inc., said Lightspeed POS Inc. general manager Dax Dasilva, who heads up the industry. from the Montreal-based software company, said Thursday that many independent companies have been helped by their abandonment of physical sites and a combination of physical and e-commerce offerings. Lightspeed, which sells software for small to mid-size retailers and restaurants, has spent much of the past year helping customers adopt e-commerce offerings to deal with the pandemic and growing interest in online shopping. Big box chains, department stores and online goliaths were well prepared for the change, but small businesses that had long thrived on in-person sales from local shoppers suffered a complete disruption as lockdowns swept the world. Lightspeed’s products helped them move online, but the lockdowns still weighed on the company’s bottom line. Its fourth quarter, announced Thursday, included a net loss of US $ 42 million, more than double the loss of US $ 18.6 million recorded in the same quarter of the year. Revenue doubled to US $ 82.4 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 20, 2021.

The Canadian Press



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: