US STOCKS-Wall Street closes to break 3-day losing streak as tech stocks rise





(For a live Reuters blog on US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window) (Add comment, details; update prices) May 20 (Reuters) – Major Wall Streets indexes recovered on Thursday after a three-day drop, supported by gains in tech stocks, as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic recession have bring up the spirits. Bitcoin has recovered lost ground to trade nearly $ 40,000 a day after a sharp sell-off, helping to renew appetite for risk. Shares rose in Crypto-Exchange operator Coinbase Global, Crypto-miners Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital Holdings. There is a big risk, a regulatory risk, to crypto that is not fully appreciated, said Jay Hatfield, founder and CEO of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York. Central banks have a monopoly on money. And we just think it’s a little surprising that they didn’t impose this monopoly. The number of Americans filing new unemployment benefits fell to 444,000 in the week ended May 15, down for the third time in a row, suggesting that job growth has resumed this month here, even if companies are always desperate for workers. Major Wall Streets indices fell on Wednesday, extending losses as, following the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting last month, some policymakers felt it would be appropriate to discuss easing support in times of crisis. , such as the reduction in bond purchases, at the next meetings if the strong economic momentum is sustained. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 180.97 points, or 0.53%, to 34,077.01, the S&P 500 gained 43.14 points, or 1.05%, to 4,158.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 234.29 points, or 1.76%, to 13,534.02. Right now, there’s really only one market driver, and that’s the Fed and the potential timing of phase-down and quantitative easing, Hatfield added. Signs of rising inflation have heightened bets that the Federal Reserve may tighten policy soon, hitting rate-sensitive growth stocks that have put the tech-savvy Nasdaq on track for its release. fifth consecutive weekly decline. Retailers were a weak point. Ralph Lauren Corp fell after forecasting lower annual sales than analysts’ estimates. Kohls Corp collapsed after warning of a heavy blow to its annual profit margin due to rising labor and shipping costs, as well as selling fewer products at full price. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos