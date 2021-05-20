Connect with us

Americans took on much less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic, except in one major way

For much of the past year, Americans weren’t interested in taking on new debt with one big exception.

A new analysis of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York examined how the supply and demand for credit fluctuated throughout the COVID-19 recession. Like a typical economic downturn, the flow of new consumer credit slowed down at the onset of the recession. But in many ways, the COVID crisis was unusual, at least from an economic perspective.

The recession was unique because of how quickly it set in, the types of workers it affected, and the nature and scale of the policy response, New Fed researchers wrote. York in the report.

The lockdowns at the start of the pandemic not only caused a massive increase in unemployment, but also meant people simply had fewer opportunities to spend money. The deployment of stimulus funds to Americans therefore pushed the personal savings rate to an all-time high, and many people used the excess funds to pay off their existing debt.

In light of the economic turmoil, Americans have generally chosen to avoid taking out new loans. Based on survey data, the percentage of people applying for any form of credit rose from 45.6% in February 2020 to 34.6% in October 2020. The latter figure represented a record high since the New Fed. York started tracking this data in 2013.

Since October, demand for credit has rebounded. As of February 2021, 44.8% had applied for a new loan, including credit cards, car loans, mortgages and other forms of credit.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

There was one type of loan that saw a surge in demand throughout the pandemic: mortgages. The big outlier in these reported trends is a dramatic increase in mortgage debtors in mortgage refinancing applications during the pandemic, with many mortgage borrowers taking advantage of the low interest rate, the researchers wrote.

During the pandemic, mortgage rates fell to record highs on several occasions, fueling demand for refinancing as homeowners sought to save money. In February 2021, 24.6% of people with a mortgage said they had applied for refinancing in the past year, compared to just 10.8% of borrowers a year earlier.

When it came to rejection rates, mortgages were also an exception to the rule of the COVID era. Loan rejection rates have generally increased over the past year. Credit card applicants, for example, have seen a 170% increase in the rejection rate.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York

Mortgage lenders have been more receptive, with the rejection rate first falling before rebounding so far in 2021. The sharp increase in demand and some easing in available credit are consistent with the general strength of the housing market and historically high levels of home equity, the researchers wrote.

In times of a pandemic recovery, mortgages could once again be the exception when it comes to credit demand. Data from retailers and travel agents suggests consumer demand has increased dramatically in recent months, as COVID restrictions decrease and more people get vaccinated. This could lead to increased demand for credit cards and other loans, as people’s lives will return closer to normal.

However, interest rates are expected to rise, especially for mortgages. This will reduce the demand for refinancing, as borrowers will save less by getting a new loan. the Mortgage Bankers Association projects that lenders will only distribute $ 1.6 trillion in refinances in 2021, up from nearly $ 2.4 trillion a year ago. The increased demand among home buyers may offset this somewhat, but the industry generally expects to see a drop in demand for home loans in the years to come.

