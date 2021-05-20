Procore, maker of cloud software for the construction industry, hits $ 11 billion market cap as shares climb on IPO

Procore CEO Tooey Courtemanche (center) rings the New York Stock Exchange bell as he went public in May 2021. Procore / NYSE



In March 2020, Procore CEO Tooey Courtemanche packed his bags for an investor tour to pitch his construction cloud software business to analysts ahead of an initial public offering. Founded in 2002, Procore had come a long way towards the IPO. But we would have to wait even longer, because the Covid-19 pandemic had other plans.

Now, over a year later, Procore has finally been listed as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange. And for Courtemanche, the debut was worth the wait. Procore shares are priced above $ 67, then opened at $ 84 per share, closing their first day of trading at $ 88. This gives Procore, who was valued at $ 5 billion in a round of private funding, it raised last year instead of proceeding to its IPO, a market capitalization of $ 11.3 billion.

We’re probably very late for our IPO, in a way to think about it, so we’ve been ready for a very long time, Courtemanche said in an interview. I’ve been doing this for 19 and a half years at Procore, so for me the delay in the IPO due to Covid was just a drop in time in the general scheme of things.

CEO Tooey Courtemanche was pictured during the Procore headquarters expansion for a Forbes magazine profile in 2018. Ethan Pines for Forbes



After a decade of slow growth and relative obscurity, its sales in 2012 were only $ 5 million in Carpinteria, Calif., The company Procore (next to Santa Barbara) raised venture capital and started to grow faster and more typical of unusual cloud computing companies. these last years. The company achieved billion dollar unicorn startup status in 2016; In 2018, when Procore reached No.5 on the Cloud 100 list, sales were hovering around $ 200 million and an IPO was already on the horizon.

But in early 2020, when Procore first sought to become a state-owned company, the construction industry was put on ice by the pandemic. According to Courtemanche, 78% of Procores customers, who use the software to scan plans and paper updates and manage complex construction projects, had projects delayed or disrupted by Covid-19 last year. Not a good time to hit the public markets. Procore is indelibly linked to the construction economy around the world, says Courtemanche.

A year later, the story goes back. On roadshows of more than 40 calls, Courtemanche said investors have been impressed with the size of the construction market, which he says is $ 10 trillion rising to $ 14 trillion and the backlog of projects about to come back online. For Procore, the funds can in particular contribute to expansion outside the United States: while 90% of this global construction market is represented by the rest of the world, non-American contracts today only represent 12% of the Procores’ revenue, which reached $ 113.9 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Procore opted against a direct listing, its CEO said, because the company wanted to choose its own investors and get a marketing boost through the traditional IPO process. He says the company never seriously considered another alternative, the Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC.

In addition to the opportunities for global expansion, Procore may also look to take more advantage of the vast amounts of data flowing through its 5500 terabytes of structured data software, Courtemanche says: I can tell you how much a yard of concrete costs in Miami compared to in Beverly Hills, and how the contractors work or who don’t.

The construction market also remains highly fragmented, he notes, with Procore not yet achieving 5% market share in its core markets. This means that after saying Forbes in a 2018 printed profile that he was a dog on a bone chasing the market long term, Courtemanche says the dog is still on the bone, man, moving from the IPO stage . I have a lot of work to do to connect everyone in construction on this platform, he says.