Farmer Mac appraises $ 125 million in Series G preferred shares





WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire / –The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGA and AGM.A) announced today that it has agreed to issue $ 125 million of Tier 1 capital through the public offering of perpetual non-cumulative Series G preferred shares at 4.875%, par value $ 25.00 per share. The preferred share offering is expected to close on May 27, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Farmer Mac intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the preferred shares for general corporate purposes. Farmer Mac plans to list the new series of preferred shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AGM PRG”. The dividend rate on the New Series G Preferred Shares will remain at a non-cumulative fixed rate of 4.875% per annum, when, and if a dividend is declared by the Board of Directors of Farmer Mac, as long as the Preferred Shares series G remain in circulation. The Series G preferred shares will not have a maturity date, but Farmer Mac will have the option to redeem the preferred shares on any dividend payment date from the July 17, 2026. RBC Capital Markets, LLC acted as sole manager of the bookkeeping for this transaction. BTIG, LLC, Sidoti & Company, LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. acted as co-managers for this transaction. The offering is being made pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and is being made only by way of an offering circular. You can obtain a copy of the Offer Circular by contacting RBC Capital Markets LLC, 200 Vesey Street, 8e Floor, New York, New York 10281, Attention: Transaction Management, or by fax at (212) -658-6137. Forward-looking statements In addition to historical information, this press release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management’s current expectations regarding the preferred share offering, Farmer Mac’s intended use of the proceeds from the offering and the closing date of the offering. offer. You should pay particular attention to the material risk factors and caveats described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Offer Circular relating to the above-mentioned Offer, as well as the risk factors discussed in Farmer Mac’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 25, 2021, and the Farmer Mac Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on May 6, 2021. In light of these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent management’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Farmer Mac assumes no obligation to publicly release the results of revisions to any forward-looking statement included in this release to reflect new information or any future event or circumstance, except as the SEC requires otherwise. About Farmer Mac Farmer Mac is a vital part of farm credit markets and was created to increase access and lower the cost of credit for the benefit of American farm and rural communities. As the country’s secondary agricultural credit market, we provide financial solutions to a wide range of the farming community, including agricultural lenders, agribusiness companies and other institutions who can benefit from access to financial tools. flexible and low cost financing and risk management. Farmer Mac customers benefit from our low cost of financing, low overhead, and high operational efficiency. More information on Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q mentioned above) is available on the Farmer Mac website at www.farmermac.com. SOURCE Farmer Mac Related links www.farmermac.com

