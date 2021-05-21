Update on the latest business news:

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks soar on Wall Street after 3 days of losses

NEW YORK (AP) Stocks were moderately higher Thursday afternoon, allowing the market to break a three-day losing streak. Investors were encouraged by the latest jobs data which showed fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, another sign that the economic recovery is underway. The S&P 500 index is up 1%. The values ​​of technology and communications led the overall gains. Oil prices have fallen and have lowered energy stocks. Oatly, the world’s largest producer of oat milk, made strong progress on its first day of trading. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill slipped to 1.63%.

UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Unemployment claims in the United States decline again as some states end federal aid

WASHINGTON (AP) The number of Americans seeking unemployment help fell last week to 444,000, a further weak pandemic and a sign that the labor market continues to strengthen as consumers once again spend freely, as viral infections are declining and trade restrictions are easing. Today’s report from the Ministry of Labor shows claims fell by 34,000 from 478,000 revised a week earlier. The number of weekly unemployed says a rough measure of the pace of layoffs has declined steadily since the start of the year.

MORTGAGE RATES

Average mortgage rates in the United States are increasing; 30-year loan at 3%

WASHINGTON (AP) Mortgage rates rose this week, pushing the benchmark 30-year mortgage to 3% for the first time since mid-April. Signs of economic recovery from the pandemic recession and a surge in inflation rocked the stock markets. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average 30-year benchmark mortgage rate rose to 3% from 2.94% last week. Around the same time last year, the long-term rate was 3.24%. The rate on a 15-year loan, popular among those looking to refinance, rose to 2.29% from 2.26% from last week.

OATLY-IPO

Warm welcome to oat milk maker Oatly’s debut on Wall Street

UNDATED (AP) Oatly, the world’s largest oat milk company, raised $ 1.4 billion in an IPO on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Oatly valued its shares at $ 17 each before the IPO, giving the company a valuation of nearly $ 10 billion. Its shares then jumped 24% when trading began on Thursday. It is the latest milestone in the rapid rise of oat milk, which is winning over consumers __ and big name investors like Oprah Winfrey __ with the message that it is healthier and more environmentally sustainable than milk from cow. US oat milk sales jumped 131% from a year ago, according to Nielsen.

JPMORGAN HEALTH CARE

JPMorgan Dives Back into Healthcare Repair with New Company

UNDATED (AP) JPMorgan Chase will make another attempt to fix healthcare after a push with two other corporate giants disbanded earlier this year. The bank said Thursday it had created a new business focused on improving care for around 285,000 people through its employer-sponsored health plan. Morgan Health will start with $ 250 million for investment and veteran health policy as CEO, former Clinton administration official Dan Mendelson. The announcement comes months after the shutdown of a similar business backed by JP Morgan, retail giant Amazon, and Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WORKER MASKS

Nervous workers struggle to adjust to new mask policies

NEW YORK (AP) A sharp easing of mask policies at some retail and grocery stores has left workers in shock as they try to figure out what the new environment means for their own safety and relationships with customers . Walmart, Best Buy, Macys, Costco, Home Depot, Trader Joes and Target are among the growing number of big chains that allow vaccinated customers to shop without a mask, following updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. Many, including Walmart and Target, also allow vaccinated workers to drop their masks. Some workers took to social media to applaud, but many others protested. Some people don’t trust clients to be honest about their immunization status.

KOHLS RESULTS

Kohls returns in Q1, but 2021 outlook scares Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) Kohls on Thursday raised his financial outlook for the year, after a strong rebound in the first quarter following the devastating effects of the pandemic. But those high expectations fell short of what many industry analysts expected, and stocks fell nearly 11% on Thursday. More shoppers returned to shop in stores as COVID-19 vaccinations became more common and Kohls rebounded to a profit after the chain lost money last year when it broke. been forced to close its doors along with thousands of other retailers. Quarterly sales and profits have beaten almost all expectations, but Kohls said he expects net sales to increase only among middle to high teens.

FORD-BATTERY VENTURE

New Ford company to build 2 electric vehicle battery factories

DETROIT (AP) Ford is forming a joint venture with one of its suppliers that will build two North American factories that will produce batteries for about 600,000 electric vehicles per year by the middle of the decade. The deal with SK Innovation of Korea was announced on Thursday. It sets up a possible showdown between the companies and the United Auto Workers, which issued a statement claiming Ford has a moral obligation to ensure factory workers receive union wages. The joint venture called BlueOvalSK is the start of the Fords plan to vertically integrate key elements of the electric vehicle supply chain. The companies say they have signed a memorandum of understanding, but details on ownership structure, factory locations and union representation have yet to be worked out.

DAIMLER-TRUCKS-HYDROGEN

Daimler Truck to redirect spending towards battery and hydrogen platforms

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Daimler Truck says it’s all for a zero-emission future. The world’s largest truck and bus maker says it will spend most of its vehicle development money on battery and hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2025. It says the high cost of vehicles is expected to drop on par with today’s diesel within two years. several years later. It’s an ambitious plan, especially for hydrogen fuel cell technology, which is in its infancy for use in vehicles. But Daimler Truck CEO Martin Daum said Thursday that was the only way to meet climate targets. The truck division is to be separated from parent company Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes cars, later this year.

NETHERLANDS-GHOSN

Dutch court orders former Nissan boss Ghosn to reimburse his salary

AMSTERDAM (AP) A Dutch court ordered fugitive former Nissan president Carlos Ghosn (gohn) to repay nearly € 5 million in salary to an Amsterdam-based alliance between Nissan and Mitsubishi, and dismissed his demand for millions of compensation for wrongful dismissal. Thursday’s decision came in a case in which Ghosn called for his 2018 dismissal from Nissan-Mitsubishi BV to be overturned and demanded 15 million euros ($ 16.5 million) in compensation. The Amsterdam court rejected his claims, saying he did not have a contract with the company at the time.

EUROPE-US-TRADE

EU ministers seek to deepen trade ties with Biden’s team

BRUSSELS (AP) Senior trade officials from the European Union and the United States used a virtual meeting to consolidate recent progress in resolving some key differences that have marred transatlantic relations in recent years. German Trade Minister Peter Altmaier has spoken of the smell of spring in the air when it comes to relations with the Biden administration after four years of conflicted relations under President Donald Trump. In recent weeks, both sides have already hit the pause button on two of the most controversial trade disputes and hope Bidens’ visit to the EU next month will further strengthen cooperation.

EUROPE-CHINA-COMMERCE

EU threatens to freeze huge investment deal with China

BRUSSELS (AP) The European Union parliament warns China that it will not ratify a long-awaited business investment deal as long as sanctions against EU lawmakers remain in place. European lawmakers passed a resolution in which they condemned the baseless and arbitrary sanctions imposed by Beijing on European individuals and institutions in March. Parliament’s criticism was echoed by European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis, who said after a meeting of EU trade ministers that Chinese sanctions had not created an environment favorable to the conclusion of an agreement.

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.