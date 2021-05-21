China to become even more dominant oil buyer on tax overhaul

China is set to expand its dominance in the global oil market as planned tax adjustments trigger a chain reaction, prompting processors to boost crude imports and increase refinery operating rates.

From mid-June, the leading importer of crude Introduce a tax on the input flows of three petroleum-related products – mixed bitumen, light cycle oil and aromatic mixtures – which are often used to make poor quality fuels or processed in refineries. Faced with the prospect of more expensive products, Chinese buyers are looking for suitable crude barrels as a replacement.

Already, there are signs of a cascading effect. Point differentials for Middle East crude and Russian crude reached a multi-high of the month, as Dubai crude lead times have strengthened relative to expectations, China will continue its oil buying frenzy. Spreads are a key indicator of the supply-demand balance.

“The Asian spot market is receiving temporary support from the recently announced tax on diluted bitumen in China,” said Grayson Lim, senior oil analyst at industry consultant FGE. “Robust Asian spot business is expected to continue in the coming months as crude balances tighten.”

The ripple effects of the new tax are emerging as China continues its recovery after being hit by last year’s pandemic. With the virus largely under control – unlike other parts of Asia – Chinese refiners have tried to respond to the sharp increase in demand for fuels such as gasoline and diesel as personal mobility increases and industrial demand improves.

Outside of industry, the products involved are not well known, but they are just a few of the many key building blocks that flow from crude. The bitumen blend can be used to produce material for roads or processed in refineries to produce poor quality fuels, while the light cycle oil can be blended with diesel or fuel oil.

The new tariffs suggest that the mixture of bitumen and light cycle oil will no longer be so cheap for processors to import in high volumes, according to traders surveyed by Bloomberg. This will push them to buy other types of muddy crude, or force refiners to pick up more crude that produces more diesel.

In turn, this likely means that some Chinese refineries will have to raise factory tariffs to absorb the increased supply of crude, producing their own fuels like diesel and fuel oil for home use or for export. declared the traders.

China Was The World’s Largest Crude Importer In 2019, BP Plc Latest Article Says Statistical review. It shipped 10.19 million barrels a day that year, way ahead of the United States, and more than India and Japan combined.

Besides tariffs, FGE’s Lim is also seeing an increase in China’s appetite due to the purchase by independent refiners in anticipation of a new batch of import quotas. In addition, trials and ramp-ups at megaprocessors such as Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. and Shenghong Group is seen lifting its purchases.

Another twist can be seen in Malaysia, which has been a major supplier of bitumen blend – part of which is Merey crude from Venezuela. in disguise – in China. After the tax changes, refiners may instead increase imports of heavy grades such as Iraqi Basrah Heavy, Colombian Castilla and Napo from Ecuador, according to analysis firm JLC.

Prior to the change, China’s light cycle oil imports hit a record high of over 2 million tonnes last month, up from 1.36 million a year earlier, according to government data. Much of that money typically comes from refiners in South Korea and Japan, which ship significant volumes of newly picked items.

“The biggest impact of this tax is that it has diverted aggregate crude demand and refining to China from other parts of Asia,” said Yuntao Liu, a London-based oil analyst at Energy Aspects.

