Kohl’s, BJ’s, Virgin Galactic and more

Find out which companies are making the headlines in midday trading.

Kohl’s Kohl stock fell about 10% on Thursday after it said supply chain issues could squeeze its profit margins. Like others, Kohl experienced supply chain hurdles from 2020, when factories in Asia closed to help slow the spread of Covid-19. Today, the company says increasing its number of truck drivers could come at a cost to profits for the rest of the year.

BJ Wholesale Warehouse retailers’ inventory fell nearly 5% after the company said the rest of 2021 remained difficult to predict due to the impact of the pandemic. BJ’s Wholesale reported adjusted quarterly earnings of 72 cents a share, 15 cents above estimates, according to Refinitiv. Its revenue also exceeded estimates, but comparable store sales excluding fuel fell 5%.

Hormel Foods Hormel stock jumped about 7% after posting better-than-expected results in the first quarter. The food producer reported quarterly profit of 42 cents per share, beating expectations of a penny per share, and earnings that exceeded analysts’ expectations. The company’s brands include Spam, Dinty Moore, and Jennie-O.

Galactic Virgo The space travel stock jumped about 15% after the company said its next test flight is scheduled to take place on Saturday. The company said the aircraft that carried the spacecraft before launch, the VMS Eve, was cleared to fly after a maintenance review. Virgin Galactic shares jumped 25% in pre-market trading before plunging into high trading volume.

Brands L Shares of the retailer fell nearly 4% despite posting better-than-expected quarterly results after Wednesday’s bell. L Brands posted earnings of $ 1.25 per share, compared to $ 1.21 projected, and revenue of $ 3.02 billion, slightly above the expected $ 3.01 billion. The company has not released a forecast for the full year. By this fall, L Brands plans to split its Victoria’s Secret business into its own publicly traded entity.

Ralph Lauren Shares of Ralph Lauren fell more than 7% despite the apparel maker reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter financial results. It also lowered its quarterly dividend in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 by about 68.8 cents per share.

Square space Shares of the website builder jumped more than 14% on Thursday after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Squarespace went public through a direct listing.

Petco Petco shares rose, then closed about 1% lower after beating Wall Street’s expectations for first quarter earnings. The pet products retailer posted quarterly profit of 17 cents per share compared to analysts’ estimates of 9 cents per share, and beat revenue expectations. Petco said it hit a multi-year high of 1.2 million net new customers in the quarter.

Coinbase Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange rose about 4%. Cathie Wood of Ark Invest on Wednesday bought $ 38 million from Coinbase in various funds, which boosted sentiment. Additionally, Wedbush began hedging the stock with an outperformance rating, saying bitcoin’s volatility shouldn’t scare investors away from Coinbase’s strong underlying activity.

Mexican Grill Chipotle The restaurant chain’s shares jumped nearly 3% after UBS revalued the stock to buy at a neutral price. The investment firm said in a note to customers that Chipotle is expected to see in-store catering improve as the reopening continues and digital sales remain strong.

ViacomCBS The media stock rose 4.6% after Bank of America doubled the stock to buy from the underperformance. The company said in a memo that ViacomCBS is a likely acquisition target following the announcement of AT&T’s Discovery and WarnerMedia merger.

CNBC’s Jesse Pound, Tom Franck, Yun Li and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed reporting.