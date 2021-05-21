Stocks to watch: SBI, JSW Steel, HPCL, Havells, Torrent Power, sugar stocks

Shrewd futures on SGX were up 63 points to 15,001 at around 8:30 am amid firm signals from global peers, indicating a good start for benchmarks on Friday.

Here are the main actions likely to be at the center of concerns today:

Earnings today: SBI, Hindalco, Shree Cement, JSW Steel, Aarti Surfactants, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals and United Spirits are among 49 companies expected to release quarterly figures today.

Healthy growth in net interest income, coupled with strong reversals and fewer provisions and weak base from the previous year, could help the State Bank of India (SBI) to release strong figures for the March quarter (Q4FY21), analysts said. READ MORE

Sugar stocks: The actions of sugar companies should be at the center of concern today after the Center on Thursday reduced subsidies on sugar exports from Rs 6,000 per tonne to Rs 4,000 per tonne, with immediate effect given the prices global farms.

Zee Entertainment Companies: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 275.8 crore for the March 2021 quarter, thanks to strong operating performance. The company suffered a loss of Rs 766.7 crore in the same quarter of last year.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL) fourth quarter profit rose to Rs 3,018 crore from Rs 27 crore a year earlier on large inventory gains. The gross refining margin for the quarter was $ 8.11 per barrel compared to minus $ 1.23 per barrel in the same quarter last year.

Jaypee Infratech: The Creditors Committee (CoC) on Thursday rejected the resolution plan submitted by the government-owned NBCC (India) for Jaypee Infratech (JIL) and decided to send the plan to Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC) for a vote to from Monday.

Axis Bank: The government’s offer to sell its nearly 2% stake in Axis Bank held through SUUTI received a “good response,” with the government raising around Rs 4,000 crore, the Department’s secretary tweeted. investment and public asset management, Tuhin Kanta Pandey. The offer-for-sale (OFS) retail quota only managed to garner a 28 percent subscription. The unsubscribed portion of the OFS will be allocated to non-private investors. A day earlier, they had offered 2.6 times the offered shares.

Torrent power: Torrent Power Limited reported Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 398.10 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, based on its filing with the exchanges. The company suffered a net loss of Rs 273.94 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year 2019-20.

Union Bank of India: The lender said it raised Rs 1,447 crore through the placement of qualified institutions. Its qualified institutions placement issue (QIP) opened on May 17 at the issue price of Rs 33.82 per share.

JK Lakshmi Cement: The company reported a 61.34% year-over-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 159.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, helped by higher volumes and improved profitability.

Apollo tires: The company has received authorization from the authorities to restart operations at its manufacturing plant in Perambra, Kerala from May 21. On May 17, the company had notified of the plant’s closure until May 23, 2021, in accordance with guidelines issued by the district government authority.

Mindtree: The IT company announced Thursday that it will acquire NxT Digital Business from Larsen and Toubro (L&T) for Rs 198 crore, a move that will allow the midsize IT company to seize opportunities in the IoT and Industry 4.0 space .

Havells: Consumer electrical manufacturer Havells India on Thursday announced a 70.95% year-over-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 303.83 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had made net profit of Rs 177.73 crore last year period, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

Ujjivan SFB: Ittira Davis, who has been appointed additional director and part-time chairman of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, subject to RBI approval, has resigned following a regulatory change, the company said.

Hoses and Texmo products: The company has received orders from several HDPE pipe contractors worth Rs 48.40 crore.

Hi-Tech Garware Films: Ace-investor Ashish Kacholia increased its stake in Garware Hi-Tech Films from 0.55% to 2.58% on May 20. Rs 755 per share on May 20.