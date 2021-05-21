Procore goes public, stock climbs 34%

Craig “Tooey” Courtemanche, CEO of Procore, in 2017. His company’s IPO on May 20 raised $ 634.5 million and his own shares were worth $ 590 million after an early jump. (archive photo)

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated after the market close at 1pm to reflect the closing price of Procore.

Carpinteria-based Procore Technologies began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 20 and saw its share price climb 33.7% on day one, to close at $ 89.59.

Procore valued the shares from its initial public offering at $ 67, above the range the company said last week in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchanges Commission. At $ 67 per share, Procore has made $ 634.5 million since its IPO. That’s about $ 20 million more than he planned to raise, even at the high end of his initial estimate of $ 60-65 a share, and it gives the cloud-based software company one of the largest IPOs in tri-county history.

The 33.7% increase on day one of trading took Procores’ market cap from $ 8.6 million at the opening to around $ 11.5 billion. It is now the largest publicly traded company based in Santa Barbara County and the fourth of the three counties, behind only Thousand Oaks biotech giant Amgen, internet advertising company Ventura The Trade Desk and technology and defense conglomerate Thousand Oaks Teledyne.

Procore has offered 9.47 million shares to the public and has set aside a further 940,000 for purchase over the next 30 days by underwriters of the deal, which include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Securities and Barclays Capital. The offering is expected to close on May 24, the company said in a May 19 press release.

Craig Tooey Courtemanche, the founder and CEO of Procore, will own about 5.4% of the company after its IPO, according to Procores’ amended prospectus, filed May 10 with the SEC. At $ 89.59 per share, his stake in the company was worth $ 629.3 million at the end of the trading day on May 20, $ 158.7 million more than it was worth at the start of the day.

Procores’ largest investor is venture capital firm Iconiq Strategic Partners, which owns 36.6% of the company after the IPO. Another company, Bessemer Venture Partners, owns 13%.

Procores provides management software to the construction industry. While the IPO is huge for Procore himself, Matt Daly, CEO and founder of StructionSite, a technology project tracking platform company, said it was even more important to the industry in his outfit. Procore is the first major construction technology company to go public, Daly said.

This kind of transportation carries with it the hopes and dreams of the entire industry, he said.

Procores’ success means investors with deep pockets could target more construction technology companies in the future, Daly said, opening the floodgates to change the landscape of the construction industry.

I describe Procore as the first snowplow on the mountain, Daly said. They convinced construction companies to take that first leap into a truly digital world, and as a result, they created this clear road behind them for more startups to have opportunities.

Three years ago, funding for U.S.-based construction tech startups increased 324% in one year, reaching nearly $ 3.1 billion in 2018, according to data from Crunchbase. Now, Procore is the first company in the market to achieve decacorn status, with a valuation of over $ 10 billion.

It’s an exciting trend for tech companies like ours, but also for the industry, Daly said.

Daly said he has known about Procore since he founded his company in 2016. Right away he noticed that a lot of the big accounts he went into business with essentially demanded that we fit in. Procore.

It became very clear to us that this company was doing something special in the industry, Daly said.

Other startups in the construction tech market came in with a more showy approach, but failed, Daly said. Procore was able to reach this point, he said, because she had a manic goal of creating a great and strong corporate culture.

A lot of companies don’t give enough importance to this and I take my hat off to them. It’s something very few people know about them, Daly said. They take people outside of the industry and try to teach them how to change the culture of their own business. I’ve never seen anything like it and if they can make this stuff evolve, the IPO just gives them more resources to do this stuff for our industry and others.

Procore has yet to make a profit, despite its appeal in the market. The company recorded a net loss of $ 96.2 million in 2020, up from $ 83.1 million in 2019 and $ 56.7 million in 2018, according to its prospectus.

In the first quarter of 2021, Procores’ revenue increased 23% from the same quarter last year, from $ 92 million to $ 114 million.

The company reduced its net losses, with a net loss of $ 14 million in the first quarter of 2021, down from $ 19 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Because it’s such a successful IPO, I think it definitely takes a lot of that skepticism away and it sets the bar pretty clearly where we need to be as a company to get there, Daly said.

Procore employs more than 1,800 people around the world, about half of them on the central coast. It had $ 400 million in 2020 revenue, according to its latest SEC filing, and more than 1.6 million users of its products. Its turnover increased by 38% between 2019 and 2020, and by 55% the year before.