Asian markets mixed after Wall Street saw streak of losses

BANGKOK’s Asian shares were mixed on Friday after a rebound on Wall Street shattered a three-day losing streak.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Taipei and Singapore, but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Investors have been encouraged by the latest US employment data showing fewer Americans claiming unemployment benefits, another sign that the economic recovery is underway.

A preliminary survey of manufacturing sentiment in Japan, the Purchasing Managers’ Index or PMI, showed weakening in May from the previous month. A similar trend has been seen in the services, which are the most affected by the precautions recently ordered to counter the worst outbreak of coronavirus epidemics in the country. States of emergency have been declared in Tokyo and some other cities and regions, and more are expected to follow.

The fall in the services PMI from 49.5 to 45.7 marked by far the biggest drop since the first state of emergency last April and left the index at a nine-month low, said Marcel Thieliant from Capital Economics in a commentary.

He suggests that the more draconian measures imposed during the third state of emergency, including the closure of department stores, bars and restaurants, weigh on activity.

However, the Tokyos Nikkei 225

+ 0.76%

was almost unchanged. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng

+ 0.05%

slipped 0.2%, while the Kospi

-0.16%

in Seoul fell 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite Index,

-0.24%

lost 0.5%. Stocks fell in Indonesia

-0.52%

rose in Taiwan

-0.40% ,

and were flat at Singapore

+ 1.62%

and were flat at Singapore STI,

+ 0.14% .

Thursday, the S&P 500

+ 1.06%

gained 1.1% to 4,159.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average

+ 0.55%

added 0.6% to 34,084.15. Heavy Nasdaq technology,

+ 1.77%

better than the rest of the market, up 1.8% to 13,535.74.

Yields on Treasuries have mostly fallen, despite positive economic data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill remained stable at 1.63%.

The price of bitcoin

-0.96%

regained ground lost earlier in the week, adding 7.2% to $ 40,868.10, according to online broker Coinbase.

In the other transactions, the American benchmark crude oil

-2.23%

picked up 15 cents at $ 62.09 a barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $ 1.94 to $ 61.94 a barrel on Thursday.

Brent raw,

-0.05% ,

the international standard, added 3 cents to $ 65.14 a barrel.