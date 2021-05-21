Connect with us

Business

Asian markets mixed after Wall Street saw streak of losses

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By


BANGKOK’s Asian shares were mixed on Friday after a rebound on Wall Street shattered a three-day losing streak.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Taipei and Singapore, but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Investors have been encouraged by the latest US employment data showing fewer Americans claiming unemployment benefits, another sign that the economic recovery is underway.

A preliminary survey of manufacturing sentiment in Japan, the Purchasing Managers’ Index or PMI, showed weakening in May from the previous month. A similar trend has been seen in the services, which are the most affected by the precautions recently ordered to counter the worst outbreak of coronavirus epidemics in the country. States of emergency have been declared in Tokyo and some other cities and regions, and more are expected to follow.

The fall in the services PMI from 49.5 to 45.7 marked by far the biggest drop since the first state of emergency last April and left the index at a nine-month low, said Marcel Thieliant from Capital Economics in a commentary.

He suggests that the more draconian measures imposed during the third state of emergency, including the closure of department stores, bars and restaurants, weigh on activity.

However, the Tokyos Nikkei 225 NIK index,
+ 0.76%
gained 0.5%. Australias S & P / ASX 200 XJO,
+ 0.05%
was almost unchanged. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng HSI,
-0.16%
slipped 0.2%, while the Kospi 180721,
-0.24%
in Seoul fell 0.2%. The Shanghai SHCOMP Composite Index,
-0.52%
lost 0.5%. Stocks fell in Indonesia JAKIDX,
-0.40%,
rose in Taiwan Y9999,
+ 1.62%
and were flat at Singapore STI,
+ 0.14%.

Thursday, the S&P 500 SPX,
+ 1.06%
gained 1.1% to 4,159.12. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
+ 0.55%
added 0.6% to 34,084.15. Heavy Nasdaq COMP technology,
+ 1.77%
better than the rest of the market, up 1.8% to 13,535.74.

Yields on Treasuries have mostly fallen, despite positive economic data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury bill remained stable at 1.63%.

The price of bitcoin BTCUSD,
-0.96%
regained ground lost earlier in the week, adding 7.2% to $ 40,868.10, according to online broker Coinbase.

In the other transactions, the American benchmark crude oil CLM21,
-2.23%
picked up 15 cents at $ 62.09 a barrel in e-commerce on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost $ 1.94 to $ 61.94 a barrel on Thursday.

Brent BRNN21 raw,
-0.05%,
the international standard, added 3 cents to $ 65.14 a barrel.

The US dollar USDJPY,
-0.08%
rose to 108.86 Japanese yen from 108.78 yen on Thursday night.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: