Business
Stock Markets Today: Ceasefire in Israel, Bitcoin Regulation, Indian Covid Variant
Hello. A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, increased surveillance of cryptocurrencies and more cases of the Indian variant in the UK Here is what moves the markets.
Cease-fire
Israel and Hamas agree to implement unconditional bilateral dealtruce in the early hours of Friday, triggering large celebrations in Palestinian cities after an 11-day conflict. The Israeli security cabinet voted unanimously to approve a proposal negotiated by Egypt to stop the fighting. US President Joe Biden, who earlier this week stepped up pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seek a ceasefire,hailed the deal as it continues to be pressured to move its administration away from Netanyahu.
Cryptographic examination
Given the wild swings seen earlier in the week, cryptocurrency markets have been much calmer through Thursday and Friday, but now face a few sobering developments. Bitcoin slashed part of its recovery after the US Treasury called for a strengtheningtax compliance in space. Then Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank would launch a majordigital currencies research project this summer and seek public input, as policymakers consider how to proceed. Warnings have also emergedCanada andNorwegian central banks. For Bitcoin, the extra scrutiny is the price it has to pay giventhe size of the market today.
Indian variant
Case of a disturbing new variant of Covid-19 from Indiamore than doubled in the UK for a second week, putting more pressure on the country’s current reopening schedule. More encouraging on the vaccine front, two doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine provide between85% and 90% protection against symptomatic illnesses, according to a study by Public Health England. Meanwhile, the United States isthe acceleration of vaccine exports, marking a key step in the country’s desire to ship its national supplies abroad. And the European Union has now agreed to the introduction ofvaccine certificates that will allow travel without quarantine in the block, which could give a boost to the ailing tourism industry in the region.
Banks
A series of developments in the banking sector to catch up. The teams that will chair the world’s largest banks in the future are starting to take shape. Morgan stanleyunveiled a list of potential successors whonotably White and Male, days after JPMorgan Chase pushed two women forward to replace boss Jamie Dimon. Elsewhere, Credit Suisse would considerretention bonuses to keep his talent as he breaks away from the Greensill and Archegos scandals. And in the UK, Lloyds Banking Group cameface to face with its shareholders for the first time since Covid-19 shut down the economy, and it was not a quiet affair.
To come up…
European and US equity futures are trending slightly higher with Asian stocksstable after the Wall Street rebound overnight and after the rebound in European equities on Thursday. UK retail sales for April are expected to show a pickup in spending, as pent-up demand was sparked by the country’s easing of Covid restrictions. Eurozone finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting today, while on a quieter day for European profits, luxury watch and jewelry maker Richemont will report. And watch for any reaction to the United States calling for a global minimumcorporate tax rate of at least 15%.
What we read
This is what caught our attention over the past 24 hours.
And finally, here’s what interests Cormac Mullen this morning
They weren’t invited to the Olympics and now foreigners seem to be turning their backs on the Japanese stock exchange. Foreign investors sold $ 10.2 billion in Japanese stocks and futures in the week ended May 14, according to the latest stock data. As my colleague Kurt Schussler pointed out on Friday, this is the maximum since March 2020 at the height of the pandemic sale. Concerns about higher inflation hit global stocks during the week of cash outflows, pushing Japanese stocks to the brink of a technical correction. But fears of a lack of inflation in Japan must also weigh on the minds of investors, especially with regard to stocks most exposed to the national economy. Japan’s key inflation indicator showed prices fell for a ninth consecutive month in April, in stark contrast to global peers. The country suffers from a slow deployment of vaccines which is slowing down the domestic recovery and slowing down the inflationary pressure induced by demand. A historic reluctance to raise prices also exposes Japanese companies to pressure on margins if external inflation increases their production costs. The inflationary imbalance may well weigh on the yen, which should support equities. But it’s hard to make a bullish case for Japanese stocks as the country lags its developed peers on so many fronts.
Cormac Mullen is a reporter and editor for Bloomberg News in Tokyo.
– With the help of Cormac Mullen and Gearoid Reidy
