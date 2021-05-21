Dollar Heads For Weekly Loss As Fears Of A Hit Diminish; Crypto Bounce is losing steam

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The dollar hovered around recent lows on Friday and was on the verge of a modest weekly decline as concerns among traders over talks about cutting emissions in the Federal Reserve minutes faded, although a decline in commodity prices and nerves related to virus outbreaks have contained the losses.

The dollar returned a rebound it made after a mention of possible future tapering talks, minutes before the April federal government meeting, sparked fears of early rate hikes.

Investors now believe that any action is still a long way off and the way may be clear again for a resumption of April’s downtrend as US trade and account deficits weigh in.

Against the euro, the dollar was stuck at $ 1.2230, not far above the four-month low of $ 1.2245 it hit earlier in the week and close to testing major support around $ 1.2345. The dollar index was held below 90 and was last at 89.777.

The index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, is down about 0.6% for the week so far. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar held at 108.74, for a weekly loss of around 0.5%.

It’s been just over 24 hours since markets were spooked by the prospect of the U.S. Fed cutting back on asset purchases, but after proverbially sleeping on it, the mood seems less sour, ANZ analysts said in a note. What seems reasonable is not like the Fed is about to really want to act.

In cryptocurrencies, the recovery from Wednesday’s crash has lost momentum. Bitcoin traded around $ 40,000 in Asia, more than 30% above the week’s low, but struggled to hold onto gains early in the session. Ether also found tough gains and came back flat at $ 2,786.

Both are on track for weekly losses above 10%.

SHADOW OF DOUBT

Persistent doubts about the Fed along with concerns about new COVID-19 outbreaks and the brakes to contain them in Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore have kept most majors stable in Asia.

Declines in commodity prices after measures to curb speculation in China weighed slightly on the Australian and New Zealand dollars exposed to exports. Each fell about 0.2%. [AUD/]

European reopening is a theme playing in the background, but fearing or not fearing the Fed cut is always an issue, Bank of Singapore monetary analyst Moh Siong Sim said.

The pound, which is heading for a third consecutive weekly gain and has climbed 2.6% in May so far, has been pinned just ahead of multi-year highs as traders await retail sales and data of the purchasing managers’ index expected later Friday.

April’s figures may be depressed by lockdowns, but the hope is that the British reopening this week will lay a solid foundation for recovery in a population where just under three-quarters of adults have had their first vaccines.

The British pound last traded at $ 1.4185.

The Japanese yen has been left behind in the recent focus on inflation, tapering and future hikes. It is close to its lowest in three years at 133.02 per euro and is on the verge of suffering a fifth consecutive weekly loss against the common currency.

Against the dollar, the yen has slipped 5% since the start of the year and is the worst performing currency in the G10. It was even worse on some crosses, losing almost 10% on the Canadian dollar and almost 9% on the pound.