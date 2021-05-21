Canadian Bitcoin ETFs rocked by cryptocurrency uproar





Two Canadian bitcoin ETFs have issued ‘market disruption’ warnings during this week’s crypto crisis, highlighting the risks facing vehicles that are increasingly popular with retail traders. Bitcoin fell by nearly a third at one point on Wednesday, a drop that triggered brakes meant to facilitate panicked trading in the cryptocurrency-tracked futures market. The brief hiatus in trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange posed a potential problem for two funds managed by Horizons ETFs Canada that track bitcoin futures contracts. Horizon funds sent an alert in the morning from Toronto to their market makers, making it easier to trade ETFs, telling them that they would not be able to honor today’s buy and sell orders if the futures price remained locked in at the close of trading. “We were on high alert at 9 am,” said Steve Hawkins, CEO of the Horizons Canada ETFs. “We had to put in place all the business continuity plans for these ETFs.” The futures price eventually came off as bitcoin recovered, but the incident shows that even crypto-related products that trade on regulated exchanges are exposed to the risks of large market swings. “I hope this opened the eyes of the retail investing public to understand just how volatile this asset class is,” Hawkins said. The situation comes as US regulators consider at least 11 applications to launch crypto ETFs, vehicles readily available to regular retail investors. In a statement last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission said its staff would consider whether “the Bitcoin futures market could accommodate ETFs” and warned of the risks of a “highly speculative investment.” Horizon launched the ETF pair in April based on bitcoin futures contracts traded on the CME, after obtaining approval from Canadian securities regulators. Both funds, which are priced in Canadian dollars, allow traders to bet on the rise or fall in the price of bitcoin through regular investment accounts. Horizons funds are one of a handful of Bitcoin and Ethereum-based ETFs launched on the Toronto Stock Exchange this year, which have been hailed as a milestone for exchange-traded crypto products. Some of these funds and their proposed US counterparts are backed by direct holdings of crypto assets, while the Horizons funds are based on futures. Despite Wednesday’s volatility, Hawkins said many retail traders remain interested in trading these types of ETFs. “It’s something that people want to trade and own,” he said. “[Bitcoin] is a very, very high risk underlying asset and people need to know that. ETFs are very clear about risk disclosure. “

