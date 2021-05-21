Japan approves 2 new vaccines ahead of emergency expansion – WBOY.com





A woman wearing a face mask waits for the traffic lights to change at the famous Shibuya crossing in Tokyo on Thursday, May 20, 2021 (AP Photo / Hiro Komae)

TOKYO (AP) Japan on Friday approved the use of two new vaccines Moderna and AstraZeneca hours before the expansion of a coronavirus state of emergency that will cover around 40% of the population. It is the latest effort to contain a worrying increase in infections nine weeks before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics. Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said the two new vaccines will help speed up vaccinations. Japan has given one or more doses of the vaccine to around 5 million people, or just 4% of the population, using the Pfizer injections that were approved in February. Faster vaccine rollout is seen as key to Japan’s ability to contain a worsening spread of the coronavirus. More than half of Japanese people, or about 12,000 deaths from COVID-19, have occurred since February. The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients hit a record high this week. While there is no forced lockdown, the state of emergency allows cities to demand shops and public establishments to close or reduce their hours. It spread from the hot spots of Osaka and Tokyo in late April to other areas earlier this month. On Friday, the government is expected to add Okinawa Prefecture, a southern archipelago that is home to most of the US military forces stationed in Japan. More than 40% of the Japanese population will be under a state of emergency from this weekend. As the government pushes to host the Olympics in about two months, containment of the virus is key to avoiding growing public concerns about the safety of the event. Recent polls have revealed that over 80% of Japanese people oppose hosting the Summer Games. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to complete the vaccination of some 36 million elderly people in the country by the end of July, when the Games take place. However, a government survey of 1,741 municipalities released last week found that around 15% will not be able to meet the deadline. Following the rollout of local vaccines in cities and towns across the country, the government will open mass vaccination sites in two of the country’s largest metropolitan areas, Tokyo and Osaka, on Monday with the aim of delivering the vaccines to up to 15,000 elderly people per day. . The sites will use Moderna plans. Japan has obtained around 364 million doses of the vaccine, including 50 million of the Moderna vaccine under a contract with Tokyo-based Takeda Pharmaceutical, 120 million from AstraZeneca and 194 million from Pfizer. All three vaccines require two doses. ___ Associated Press editor Mari Yamaguchi contributed to this report.







