Fuel prices increased for the 13th time in May; gasoline touches Rs 104.01 per liter in the Ganganagar of Rajasthan





Fuel prices continue to increase the burden on the common man as gasoline prices rise 19 points while diesel prices are up 29 points after the thirteenth hike in May. It costs Rs 93.04 for a liter of gasoline in Delhi while diesel sells for Rs 83.80 per liter in the national capital. Gasoline sells for Rs 99.32 per liter, while diesel has risen to Rs 91.01 per liter in India’s financial capital, Mumbai. You have to pay Rs 94.71 for a liter of gasoline in Chennai while in Kolkata gasoline costs Rs 93.11 per liter. Diesel sells for Rs 88.62 per liter in Chennai and Rs 86.64 per liter in Kolkata. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi at Rs 93.04 per liter and Rs 83.80 respectively Gasoline and diesel prices per liter – Rs 99.32 and Rs 91.01 in #Mumbai, Rs 94.71 and Rs 88.62 in #Chennai and Rs 93.11 and Rs 86.64 in #Kolkatapic.twitter.com/CQgcyuWNgk ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021 Prices for gasoline and diesel are decided by petroleum marketing companies (OMCs) like IOCL, BPCL and HPCL on the basis of international petroleum prices and the exchange rate. Global oil prices fell 2% as Europe said progress had been made towards an agreement to lift sanctions on Iran, which could increase the supply of crude oil. Brent crude fell $ 1.54 or 2.3% to $ 65.12 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell $ 1.38 or 2.2% to $ 61.98 a barrel , Reuters reported. Places where gasoline prices have crossed Rs 100 Gasoline prices have already crossed the 100 rupee mark in several regions of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Gasoline prices reached 104.01 rupees per liter in Ganganagar in Rajasthan, 103.36 rupees per liter in Hanumangarh and 102.12 rupees per liter in Bikaner. It costs Rs 101.33 per liter in Churu, Rs 101.30 per liter in Sirohi, Rs 101.22 per liter in Dungarpur, Rs 101.18 per liter in Barmer as well as Jhunjhunu, Rs 101.12 per liter in Sawai Madhopur and Rs 101.01 per liter in Nagaur. A liter of gasoline costs Rs 103.68 in Annupur of Madhya Pradesh, Rs 103.40 in Shahdol, Rs 103.28 in Balaghat, Rs 103.08 in Satna, Rs 103.02 in Chhindwara and Rs 103 in Panna. It costs Rs 102.98 per liter of gasoline in Harda of Madhya Pradesh, Rs 102.88 per liter of gasoline in Alirajpur, Rs 102.86 per liter of gasoline in Burhanpur and Rs 102.65 per liter of gasoline in Umaria. Gasoline prices have crossed the Rs 100 mark at Amravati (Rs 100.81 per liter), Aurangabad (Rs 100.62 per liter), Beed (Rs 100.38 per liter), Buldhana (Rs 100.95 per liter), Gondia (Rs 100.63 per liter), Hingoli (Rs 100.33 per liter), Jalgaon (Rs 100.54 per liter), Jalna (Rs 100.49 per liter), Latur (Rs 100.40 per liter) per liter), Nandurbar (Rs 100.09 per liter) and Ratnagiri (Rs 100.73 per liter) areas of Maharashtra. Edited by Mehak Agarwal Also read: Black fungus outbreak: Five Pharma cos gets DCGI nod to produce amphotericin B liposomal injection Also read: Gasoline now costs Rs 99.14 per liter in Mumbai after 10th hike in May







