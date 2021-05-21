TGI Fridays plans 275 million stock market quotes as Electra comes to the end of the road





T GI Fridays, the restaurant chain renowned for its high-energy wait staff, is set to go public with a potential value of around € 275 million as the liquidation of its investment trust owner Electra Private Equity enters in its final phase. After an assault on activist investor Edward Bramson in 2016, Electra began selling its assets and now finds itself with only TGI Fridays and Hotter Shoes, a comfortable shoe maker. Today he announced that he would separate and float TGI on the main market of the London Stock Exchange, leaving Hotter the only remaining asset in Electra plc. Probably worth around $ 45 million according to analysts, Hotter will be transferred to the Aim junior stock market. Electra said she decided to keep both companies on the stock market rather than selling them outright, as shareholders could benefit from improved restaurant market and consumer sales now that Covid lockdowns come to an end. Plans are well advanced for both lists, President Neil Johnson said. In April, Electra sold its Sentinel Performance Solutions heating and hot water treatment business for 22 million to a Dutch company, leaving only TGI and Hotter to go. After being closed for months, the 87 TGI Fridays reopened and saw sales increase 19% from levels in the same weeks before Covid of 2019. At Hotter, the group switched to direct-to-consumer sales during the pandemic. Electra is seen as one of Bramson’s successes, unlike his failed effort to force Barclays out of its investment banking arm and focus on retail banking. Barclays chief executive Jes Staley refused to comply, and his investment bank ended up producing strong returns by beating mainstreet rivals during the fundraising frenzy during the pandemic. READ MORE Bramson abandoned his assault on the bank two weeks ago. When he started his campaign at Electra, it had a market value of 1.7 billion. Its disposals to date have enabled it to return 2 billion to shareholders. He resigned from Electra’s board of directors in 2019 but installed a colleague from his group Sherborne Investors in his place.

