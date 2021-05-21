Child tax credit eligibility: income limit, phase-out rules and more

Sarah Tew / CNET



Will you get the first payment of the child tax credit the 15th of July? The answer is yes if you have eligible dependents and you meet the requirements. You could get up $ 300 per month for each child under 6 (includingbabies born in 2021) and $ 250 per month for each child aged 6 to 17. Payments will be made from July to December.

Below, we’ll walk you through what you need to qualify for the Child Tax Credit and the monthly total you’ll get. You can also get one big payout instead of several smaller ones by unsubscribing when the IRS opens its two portals. We can also offer ideas forspend or save your moneyonce he comes.

It is always possible that new child tax credit paymentsextended until 2025, as proposed by President Joe Biden. Families with children should also knowclaim up to $ 16,000 in child care expenses. As a side note, here is what happens with a potentialfourth stimulus control, what to do if you have not received yourthird stimulus control,when it could come,how to follow it and how to see which could cause a delay. This story was recently updated.

Families with children under 6 could receive a total of $ 3,600 per child between July 15 and next spring



If your dependents are under the age of 6, you can claim up to $ 3,600 per child provided you meet the income requirements listed below. That’s $ 1,600 more than the $ 2,000 parents were able to claim on their 2020 income tax return.

This includes newborns, even if they were born later in 2020. The parents’ filing will be able to update the IRS portal with their new dependent information to start receiving advance payments this year, said Garrett Watson, senior policy analyst at Tax foundation. Otherwise, parents can file a claim on their 2021 tax return next year.

2021 Child Tax Credit Qualifications Who qualifies What the law says A single declarer An AGI of $ 75,000 or less to be entitled to the full amount Head of household An AGI of $ 112,500 or less to be entitled to the full amount Joint deposit An AGI of $ 150,000 or less to be eligible for the full amount Child aged 5 and under Credit of $ 3,600 each if parent / guardian meets above requirements Child from 6 to 17 years old Credit of $ 3,000 each if parent / guardian meets above requirements Non-depositor Will have to file a 2020 tax return to get payment

Families with children ages 6 to 17 could receive up to $ 3,000 each

If you have dependents aged 6 or over, you will be eligible for a maximum of $ 3,000 per child over the next year, assuming you meet the income requirements (see table below). above). This includes your 17-year-old dependents – originally parents could only claim up to $ 2,000 for each dependent 16 and under.

You can also get money for your older children, although it is not that much. You can claim up to $ 500 for an 18-year-old, as well as full-time students aged 19 to 24.

This is what parents who share custody of an eligible dependent should know.



Now playing:

Check this out:

Child tax credit: everything we know

3:56



People earning $ 75,000 or less may be eligible for the full amount

As long as your adjusted gross income, or AGI, is $ 75,000 or less, single parents will be entitled to the full amount of the child tax credit. After $ 75,000, the amount begins to disappear.

According to Joanna Powell, CEO of CBIZ, the credit gradually decreases by $ 50 for every $ 1,000 of income that exceeds the thresholds for all filers.

Heads of household with an AGI of $ 112,500 could be entitled to the full amount



As the head of household, your AGI will need to be $ 112,500 or less to be eligible for the full amount of the child tax credit. The amount you could get starts to disappear if your income is over $ 112,500.



Now playing:

Check this out:

Stimulation test 3: how much money you will earn

2:32



Married couples jointly filing with adjusted gross income of less than $ 150,000 may be eligible for partial payment.

If you are married and are filing a return jointly with your spouse, your AGI must be $ 150,000 or less to be eligible for the full amount of the child tax credit.

How the 2021 child tax credit works for those who typically don’t file their income tax returns

Even if you don’t usually declare taxes –you are considered a non-depositor – you will need to file a return to be eligible for the 2021 child tax credit. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said payments will be automatic for those who file their 2020 tax return by May 17 , so if you don’t have your tax return submitted by that date, the IRS won’t be able to send you a payment.

The IRS will open two separate online portals. You will use one if you don’t traditionally file your income taxes.

It is also important to file a return if you have acquired any new dependents since your last return. This way you can get the full amount of the child tax credit owed to you.



Now playing:

Check this out:

Your tax questions answered in 3 minutes

3:26



Other requirements for enhanced child tax credit payments

The child you are claiming must live with you for at least six months a year.

You and your child must be U.S. citizens, unlike mixed-status households.

For married couples filing jointly, at least one spouse must have a Social Security number or ITIN, Powell said.

The child must also have a social security number – a child with only an ATIN will not be eligible. (This includes adopted children.)

Parents who share custody of a child cannot both benefit from the tax credit.

Important: The results here are based on our current knowledge of the law, but should be viewed as general estimates only. Consult a financial planner for a more personalized estimate.

For more information, here is what you need to know about the 2021 child tax credit and when your payments start to arrive.