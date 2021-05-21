Jewelry helps Richemont shine, increasing dividend





Cartier owner Richemont (CFR.S) on Friday proposed doubling its dividend to its pre-pandemic level after strong demand for jewelry helped boost bottom line and contain the decline in sales during of its 2020/21 financial year. Luxury watch sales have recovered from the severe pandemic and Richemont, the world’s No. 2 in luxury goods, has held up better than rival Swatch Group (UHR.S) thanks to its exposure to fast-growing jewelry. “The trend continues, not only in Asia and China, but also in regions like the United States. Europe has not recovered,” President and majority shareholder Johann Rupert told reporters, adding that Japan was still suffering. He said the company has a very strong balance sheet and strong free cash flow. “So after going through stress testing this year, other things being equal, we’re optimistic,” Rupert said. Net profit rose 38% to 1.289 billion euros ($ 1.58 billion) in March, beating expectations also thanks to a reversal of net foreign exchange losses and a recalculation of the value of its financial investments. Richemont has proposed a dividend of 2 Swiss francs per share for the 2020/21 fiscal year, after halving it to one franc amid the pandemic last year. Sales fell 5% at constant currencies to 13.14 billion euros, although less than expected, as sales of the jewelry brands Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels rose 62% in the last quarter. Growth in Asia-Pacific moderated declines in other regions. “In jewelry, everything sells,” said Cyrille Vigneron, director of Cartier, during the call. Citi analyst Thomas Chauvet said “it’s all about jewelry and the future is bright,” reiterating his buying note. Shares, up more than 18% this year, rose 4.6% at 7:50 a.m. GMT. Industry majors LVMH (LVMH.PA) and Kering (PRTP.PA) also reported a rebound in sales as COVID-19 restrictions eased in China and the United States. Read more Asked about the potential interest in Kering’s watch brands following market rumors, Richemont declined to comment. Rupert said Richemont had a good relationship with Kering and the Pinault family and had been contacted by them in the past to discuss a collaboration, but not an acquisition. (1 USD = 0.8175 euros) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos