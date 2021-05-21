Taiwan stock market collapses after chip exuberance and renewed Covid fears





There are bad market days and then there is the free fall of more than 8% that has gripped Taiwanese stocks, Barbara Kollmeyer told Barrons. Taiwanese stocks suffered a sharp sell off on May 12 as fears over global inflation and overheated speculation in semiconductor companies collided with fears of an increase in local cases of Covid-19. The market subsequently recouped some of its losses, but the early drop in the day was the worst the high-tech Taiex index suffered since 2000, when the dot-com bubble imploded. Bet everything on tokens Investors were feeling gleeful, Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang tell Nikkei Asia. The global semiconductor shortage has sparked growing interest among Taiwanese chipmakers. Industry leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) accounts for more than 30% of the local stock market, while smartphone chip designer MediaTek is the third largest company. The Taiwans’ highly successful campaign against Covid-19 has added to the optimism. Local retail investors have plunged; the island has 11.24 million stock trading accounts, nearly half of the local population. Their exuberance has left the market at a high price: the book value has fallen from 1.64 to 2.4 in the past 12 months. It was a classic story of exuberance and leverage, adds Mike Bird in the Wall Street Journal. The Taiex had climbed 48% in the past year and a growing number of investors are borrowing to invest. When stock prices fell, it triggered margin calls, forcing investors to sell even more in order to raise cash. These leveraged stock purchases always increase volatility and are on the rise elsewhere, particularly in the United States, India and Korea. Taiwan, now 8% of its April highs, won’t be the last market to see that skyrocketing margin debt carries the risk of messy sell-offs. Covid-19 issues The surge in Covid-19 cases has prompted Taiwanese authorities to impose their tightest restrictions since the start of the pandemic, although these end before a full lockdown. Other parts of Asia are also suffering from new outbreaks. Singapore announced stricter measures last Friday after finding several clusters. The Straits Times index responded by falling 2.2%, its worst daily performance in 11 months, according to Reuters. The situation in Southeast Asia is worrying, says Amy Gunia in Time. The region performed relatively well last year, but cases are now on the rise and vaccination rates remain low. In Thailand, where infections have increased 18-fold since December, less than 4% of people have received a first stroke. In Vietnam, it is less than 2%. This wave could spread like a bushfire throughout the region, says Abhishek Rimal of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.







