Bharat Biotech to increase production of Covaxin by 200 million more doses





Bharat Biotech Thursday, said it plans to produce an additional 200 million (20 crore) doses of COVID-19 vaccine “ Covaxin ” at its Gujarat-based subsidiary’s facility, bringing the overall vaccine production volume to around 1 billion (100 crore) doses per annum. The Hyderabad-based company said it would use the Ankleshwar-based production facility of its 100% subsidiary Chiron Behring Vaccines to add an additional 200 million doses of Covaxin. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> The company plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per year at GMP facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines based on the inactivated Vero Cell Platform technology, under strict GMP and biosafety levels, “Bharat Biotech said. in a press release. The Ankleshwar-based factory would start rolling out the much-requested vaccine from the fourth quarter of the year, he added. The company said it has already deployed several production lines for the vaccine at its Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> “This effectively brings volumes up to 1 billion doses per year, with its own established campuses specializing in the manufacture of inactivated viral vaccines with the highest levels of biosafety,” he added. < class=""> < class=""> Source: Pixabay Chiron Behring Vaccines, a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Biotech, is one of the largest manufacturers of rabies vaccines in the world. Last month, Bharat Biotech announced that it had been able to increase the production capacity of Covaxin to 700 million doses per year. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> The scale-up of manufacturing was carried out gradually at several facilities in Hyderabad and Bangalore, the company said. Bharat Biotech sells Covaxin in the States at Rs 400 per dose. Faced with the world’s fastest growing coronavirus outbreak, India has experienced a near collapse of its healthcare system in several regions, with hospitals running out of oxygen and not having enough beds to admit new patients. To deal with the crisis, the government has, among other measures, opened up vaccination to everyone over 18 years old. But vaccine supply for people aged 18 to 44 has been left to states and private hospitals. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> This led to state after state rushing to the Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India (SII). The two companies are at the forefront of delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the country even as the second wave of the pandemic continues to ravage various states. India has announced the expansion of its COVID-19 vaccination campaign by allowing its large population aged 18 and over to be vaccinated from May 1. In the past few days, several states have reported a vaccine shortage. Some states have even gone ahead with floating global tenders to meet demand. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Bharat Biotech has received Emergency Use Clearances (EUA) for Covaxin in India and several countries around the world with 60 more in the process. Prices for international markets and supplies to governments under the USA have been set between $ 15 and $ 20 per dose. Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

