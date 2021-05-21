GLOBAL MARKETS – Asian stocks rally as lower inflation fears raise Wall Street





* Asian scholarships: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 * Overall performance of assets tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn * Global exchange rates tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) – Asian stocks rose on Friday, setting the region up for a weekly gain, as investors eased fears of hot inflation and prospects for a rapid reduction in Reserve stimulus measures federal. Japans Nikkei jumped 1%, while the largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan rose 0.6%. The technology-intensive Taiwanese stock index climbed 1.8%, leading gains in the region, while Chinese blue chips added 0.3%. For the week, an index of equities in the Asia-Pacific region was set for a gain of 1.9%. Futures showed a further 0.3% rise in the S&P 500 later in the world day, after surging more than 1% on Thursday. Tech stocks led the gains as Treasury yields fell after a weaker-than-expected reading on US trade activity. A fall in the prices of raw materials, in particular oil, also undermined the thesis of too hot inflation. It’s always a market trying to figure out where inflation is going to go, and what that might mean for Fed policy somewhere, said Kyle Rodda, market analyst at IG in Melbourne. Falling oil prices accompanied by falling bond yields changed sentiment very quickly, he said. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its activity index fell to 31.5 from 50.2 in April, its highest pace in nearly half a century. The reading was shy of economists’ expectations of 43.0, according to a Reuters poll, and cast doubt on how quickly the economy can continue to warm up. Other data from Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell further below 500,000 last week, but jobless jobs swelled in early May, which could temper the expectations of acceleration in employment growth this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.8%. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury bills held on Thursdays fell by more than 4 basis points to hover around 1.635% in Asia. Oil prices recovered slightly after sharp declines on Thursday, when diplomats said progress had been made towards an agreement to lift US sanctions against Iran. Brent rose 0.2% to $ 65.21 a barrel after falling 2.3%. West Texas Intermediate crude added 0.4% to $ 62.16 a barrel after falling 2.1%. In the forex market, the dollar was near its lows for several months after its largest drop in about two weeks on Thursday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was at 89.755, little changed after previous sessions of 0.4% decline. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin climbed back to around $ 41,650 on Friday after a wild run this week that saw it plunge to $ 30,066 on Wednesday for the first time since late January. The digital token rebounded after prominent backers such as Ark Invests Cathie Wood and Teslas Elon Musk indicated their support. Wednesday’s sharp sell-off was sparked by concerns over tighter regulations in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions among investors. The # 2 cryptocurrency ether was trading around $ 2,900 after falling to $ 1,850 on Wednesday.

