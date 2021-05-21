Dollar set for weekly loss as fears of typing subside; Crypto Bounce is losing steam

One US dollar and the Chinese yuan are visible in this illustration taken on May 7, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration

The dollar hovered around recent lows on Friday and was on the verge of a modest weekly decline as traders’ worries about the talk of cutting into the Federal Reserve minutes faded, although a pullback in prices commodities and nervousness about virus outbreaks brought the losses under control.

The dollar returned a rebound it made after a mention of possible future talks on reducing stimulus measures, minutes before the Fed’s April meeting, sparked fears of early rate hikes.

Investors now believe that any action is still a long way off and the way may be clear again for a resumption of April’s downtrend as US trade and account deficits weigh in.

Easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped German service activity surveys and French business activity to better than expected in May, although they do not appear to have a noticeable effect on the euro . L2N2N80GD

Against the single currency, the dollar was stuck at $ 1.2211, not far above the four-month low of $ 1.2245 it hit earlier in the week and close to testing major support around $ 1.2345.

The dollar index was held below 90 and was last at 89.869.

The index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, is down about 0.6% for the week so far. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar held at 108.74, for a weekly loss of around 0.5%.

“All the worry around the idea of ​​even talking about a tap, which was revealed in the Fed Minutes earlier this week, is now apparently a thing of the past, with investors once again focusing on the lingering underlying message that the policy isn’t changing anytime soon, ”said Joel Kruger, currency strategist at LMAX, in a morning note.

In cryptocurrencies, the recovery from Wednesday’s crash has lost momentum. Bitcoin traded around $ 40,000 in Asia, more than 30% above the week’s low, but struggled to hold onto gains early in the session. Ether also found tough gains and came back flat at $ 2,786.

Both are on track for weekly losses above 10%.

Persistent doubts about the Fed along with concerns about new COVID-19 outbreaks and the brakes to contain them in Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore have kept most majors stable in Asia.

Declines in commodity prices after measures to curb speculation in China weighed slightly on the Australian and New Zealand dollars exposed to exports. Each fell about 0.2%.

The British pound last traded 0.1% lower to $ 1.4172, although it once again hit the $ 1.42 mark after stronger retail sales data than expected in the UK.

The Japanese yen has been left behind in the recent focus on inflation, tapering and future hikes. It is close to its lowest in three years at 133.02 per euro and is on the verge of suffering a fifth consecutive weekly loss against the common currency.

Against the dollar, the yen has slipped 5% since the start of the year and is the worst performing currency in the G10. It was even worse on some crosses, losing almost 10% on the Canadian dollar and almost 9% on the pound.

“Overall, unless we see a significant shift towards more aggressive Fed tightening … and the subsequent reversal of the dynamics of the USD frontal rates (currently the most negative in the G10 FX space) , USD rebound episodes are expected to be short lived, as we have seen this week, ”ING said in a note to clients.

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.