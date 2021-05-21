Card Factory stimulated by return of sales and agreement of refinancing package





Card Factory received a double boost as sales exceeded expectations for reopening stores and the company completed a € 225 million refinancing program. The Wakefield retailer had warned in January it risked breaching bank pacts as continued local and national lockdowns affected sales. But now he says the reopening of non-core retail across UK countries in April saw sales exceed expectations, with comparable sales in the first five weeks just down from the previous year. same period in 2019. The company said it was seeing fewer customers in its stores, but this was offset by those who came to spend more. He said he would continue to monitor changes in customer behavior to meet their needs. Sales from the company’s online channels fell as customers were able to shop in stores as well, but this was above pre-pandemic levels and in line with management expectations, a- he declared. The company also announced that it has completed a refinancing program with its existing banking syndicate, with facilities of 225 million euros giving more liquidity than the previous package of 200 million euros. The new facilities consist of a $ 100 million revolving credit facility, a $ 75 million term loan facility and Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CLBILS) 50 million credit facilities. Dividend restrictions will apply as long as the CLBILS facilities remain outstanding. Managing Director Darcy Willson-Rymer said: I am pleased that we have secured increased banking facilities, which give the group the leeway to focus on delivering the growth strategy. In particular, improve our card-based proposition across all sales channels and accelerate the increase in our capacity and our ability to respond to sales demand through our online channel, and thus capitalize on the move to the Internet adopted by more customers over the past year. We welcome our colleagues and customers to our stores, providing them with the quality ranges at competitive prices that our customers have been missing out on during store closings. As national restrictions are relaxed, we continue to prioritize providing a safe working and shopping environment in all of our stores. The strong sales performance in our stores over the past few weeks reflects the extensive preparations to maximize the satisfaction of our customers’ needs, made by the larger team at Card Factory.

