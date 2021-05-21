Africa, Zimbabwe News: CBZ Holdings Bank to go public





Register now to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter Zimbabwe’s largest bank, CBZ Holdings Ltd., plans to list on the US dollar-denominated stock exchange in Victoria Falls, as part of efforts to generate foreign interest in the lender. The company is “actively exploring” a listing, which could address concerns among foreign investors about having funds stranded in the country, CEO Blessing Mudavanhu said in an interview at the lender’s headquarters in Harare on Friday. The lender is currently only listed on the Main Harare Stock Exchange. CBZ Chairman Marc Holtzman, a 30-year veteran of the bank who worked at Barclays Plc and ABN Amro Bank NV, said Victoria Falls would be listed this year. “If the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange is doing everything we believe and believe it can do, it won’t be necessary to list twice,” Holtzman said in the interview. A listing on the so-called “VFEX” will also provide the lender with an avenue to explore growth opportunities as well, particularly in the Southern Africa region. “We still have a huge appetite for the local market, but we cannot rule out expansion outside Zimbabwe when the opportunity arises,” said Holtzman. CBZ signed two US-based correspondent banking relationships from the US Treasury Department authorized the lender to impose a fine of $ 385 million for processing transactions on behalf of ZB Bank Ltd., then under US sanctions. “It has dramatically improved our operations,” said Holtzman. The lender on Friday reported that the profit for the year 2020 was more than six times more than six to reach S $ 6.15 billion, up from Z $ 920 million in 2019. Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos