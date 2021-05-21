India’s leading lender SBI confident in asset quality after record profit





The State Bank of India (SBI) logo is seen on bags carried by attendees at a press conference in Mumbai, India, October 30, 2017. REUTERS / Shailesh Andrade / File Photo

The main lender, State Bank of India (SBI.NS), has sought to allay concerns over asset quality and forecast low double-digit credit growth for the full year, after reporting strong earnings. higher than estimates for the last quarter of fiscal 2021. Most Indian banks reported strong figures for the March quarter on a lower basis and as lending resumed ahead of the second wave of coronavirus, but new lockdowns have since fueled concerns about an increase in bad debts. “We expect 10% credit growth (for the full year) if we hope the second wave of COVID-19 is behind us by the end of this quarter,” President Dinesh Khara said on a call. post-benefit. SBI’s loans grew 5.7% in fiscal 2021, compared to the bank’s estimate of 7%. They increased by 5.6% the previous year. Siddharth Purohit, research analyst at SMC Institutional Equities, however, said it would be difficult to achieve double-digit credit growth as corporate borrowing remained slow. The bank’s shares closed up 4.3% to their highest level since early March, and are up about 46% for the year. Gross bad debt as a ratio of total loans, a measure of asset quality, rose to 4.98% from 4.77% a quarter earlier. In March, India’s highest court lifted a temporary suspension that had prevented banks from recognizing bad debts. “Looking ahead, we don’t see any concerns on the asset quality front,” Khara said, adding that the economy is expected to rebound earlier than last year, even as the bank remains in the downturn mode. waiting. SBI’s net profit jumped 80% to a record 64.51 billion rupees ($ 883.09 million) as bad debt provisions slipped 16.6%, beating analysts’ expectations for a profit of 61.47 billion rupees, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. ($ 1 = 73.0500 Indian rupees) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

